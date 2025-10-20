Witches with a cause — Rose City Witches dancing for awareness

But don’t be alarmed, the Rose City Witches are not out to cast evil spells, they strive to spread awareness about domestic violence and enjoy some dancing and fun while they’re at it.

The group was established by Shella Baker Trego just under a year ago and has grown rapidly. Now with more than 40 people, Rose City Witches meets monthly for traditional witch dance practice and dinner.

‘It is a wonderful, empowering group’

Baker Trego is a retired nurse and has worked in Springfield since 2015. She first began outreach work with First Responders and Bikers Advocating Against Abuse. The group was dissolved last year.

“I’ve been missing that giving back,” said Baker Trego. “I worked at Mercy for years and was a sexual assault nurse and was involved in different community events. So, I’ve really been missing that connection. And now we’ve got it (with Rose City Witches).”

Roxanna Lough began attending Rose City Witches events in September. She said the group is not “just for October” and everyone is welcoming and inviting.

“It is a wonderful, empowering group, and it is year-round, not just Halloween,” she said. “Everyone has something in common.”

Baker Trego said Rose City Witches provides an avenue to create awareness about different cultures, and it is not a religious organization. Activities and events are already being planned well into the next few months.

“We get attention right away,” she said. “We are different people meeting people where they are in life. It’s just people wanting to come out and express themselves and dance and dress up and have a good time.”

The Rose City Witches are not the only witches around. Similar groups can be found in Troy, Middletown and Sandusky, as well as around the country and even internationally.

Several Rose City Witches will participate in the Sandusky Witches’ Walk this month.

And while the group continues to welcome more participants, Baker Trego said she does not want Rose City Witches activities to feel “like a chore or a job.”

“I don’t want this to ever feel like…something that you have to do,” she said. “I just want it to be something you’ll want to do, and if you didn’t go, all you missed was a good time.”

Support for Project Woman

Baker Trego said she has been overwhelmed with how participants have taken to her charity of choice: Project Woman.

Project Woman is dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault by providing services and programs to protect, educate and empower.

“(Domestic violence) has got a stigma to it…and it’s not always represented in a sense,” Baker Trego said.

Project Woman offers a full range of programs that are trauma-informed and non-victim blaming, including a 24-hour crisis and help line, emergency temporary shelter, supportive housing solutions, empowerment and advocacy.

Baker Trego said she likes being able to have fun, talk about the cause and raise awareness; and she said while it has not been discussed within the group, she knows many of the women feel passionate about it because they’ve been in a similar situation.

A bewitching vision

Baker Trego reached out to Springfield City Commissioner Tracey Tackett with an idea for Rose City Witches and a Witches’ Walk event.

“I told her my vision,” she said. “I want to do this witch dance, I want to do it downtown…just a nice big walk to raise awareness and be rebellious in a kind of way; be who we want to be.”

At the time, Baker Trego had just a few people interested in joining the Rose City Witches when she spoke to Tackett.

“I said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll start it. They’ll come,’” said Baker Trego.

Bewitched by the idea, Tackett invited the Rose City Witches to participate in the Oct. 24 downtown trick-or-treat event, saying she believes Rose City Witches will bring a fun element to the event.

“Through their efforts it helps raise money for a charity, and creates an opportunity for women to come together,” she said.

Tackett, owner of Sip & Dipity Paint Bar and founder of the now annual Downtown Springfield Trick-or-Treat, is also known to dress as a witch for Halloween.

“I have a really cool aunt Peggy and growing up she had the scariest witch costume, so I pay homage to her and to not forget the Salem witch trials,” she said. “Especially being in politics, I find those trials more fascinating and recognizable today.”

Tackett is proud of the downtown trick-or-treat event and the opportunity it brings for the community to have family fun making new memories and celebrating Springfield.

“I was just a citizen who had a great idea to improve community culture by putting resources I had, the time, energy and effort to put into it, and lucky for me, others joined in, and this year, we welcome the Rose City Witches,” she said.

Emily Parsons, community advocacy and education coordinator at Project Woman, said Tackett told her about the Rose City Witches and their interest in organizing donations for the organization.

“(Baker Trego) has been a big supporter of Project Woman over the years, and we greatly appreciate her and all she has done for the agency,” said Parsons.

Parsons said community support and partnerships are needed now more than ever.

“This partnership helps to raise awareness, promote Project Woman services to those in need, and assist in raising funds to support our programs,” she said.

Project Woman will be handing out candy and informational materials available at the downtown rick-or-treat event. Staff will also be present to answer questions and connect with the community.

Magic meets mission

The Witches’ Walk Against Violence will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Witches Alley between Myer’s Market and the Heritage Center.

“We will also have a special award — the Spirit of the Rose City Witch — that celebrates someone whose heart, generosity and magic makes a difference in our community,” said Baker Trego.

Following the walk, Witches Alley will feature a photo opportunity with the witches, face painting, wand making and a “fortune teller” for the kids.

Vendors will include Moonrise Crystals, Wands and Wreaths, Aurora Jewelry Company and more.

Beyond the Looking Glass art gallery is sponsoring potion bottle making with flower petals and positive thoughts. Schneider’s Florist is supplying dried flowers for spooky bouquet making, tarot (positive affirmation) card readers for kids will be available, and witch dances and contests with awards for best witch, broom and cackle.

The Witch Dance and awards begin at 8 p.m. Oct. 24 in front of City Hall.

“I love to see the friendships that are being created between the girls showing up,” she said. “Everybody’s just so excited and having fun. It’s very refreshing.”