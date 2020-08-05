With deadline approaching, Mendelsons to hold ‘Banana Box’ sale to help clear store

Explore Millions of products must go at Mendelsons before closing

Beginning this week, the store will hold a “Big Banana Box Sale,” in which customers will fill up one of three box sizes with an merchandise that will fit and buy it for $19.95, $24.95 or $29.95, depending on the size of the box. Bigger merchandise will be sold at 60 percent off.

The former GM building and a warehouse and lot on East First Street was bought by Crawford Hoying, one of the developers of the Water Street District. Although the warehouse is being demolished to make way for a new hotel, Mendelson said that the liquidation outlet would be refurbished into condominiums, apartments and restaurants.