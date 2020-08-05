With deadline approaching, Mendelsons to hold ‘Banana Box’ sale to help clear store

After Mendelsons was sold in 2019 to be redeveloped, the business had until Sept. 1 to empty out the eight-story, 550,000-square-foot building, and as that deadline approaches, owner Sandy Mendelson announced that the store will hold a special sale to help clear out the remaining merchandise.
Beginning this week, the store will hold a “Big Banana Box Sale,” in which customers will fill up one of three box sizes with an merchandise that will fit and buy it for $19.95, $24.95 or $29.95, depending on the size of the box. Bigger merchandise will be sold at 60 percent off.
The former GM building and a warehouse and lot on East First Street was bought by Crawford Hoying, one of the developers of the Water Street District. Although the warehouse is being demolished to make way for a new hotel, Mendelson said that the liquidation outlet would be refurbished into condominiums, apartments and restaurants.
Mendelson’s is open Monday to Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.