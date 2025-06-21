Woman arrested, facing charges in connection to Middletown fatal shooting

A 28-year-old woman was arrested Friday in connection to a Monday fatal shooting in Middletown in the parking lot of a bar.

The Middletown Division of Police and the Kettering Police Department took Dyshonna T. Goins into custody and she is facing one count of felonious assault, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

“This arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into a shooting that took place in Middletown in the early morning hours of June 16, 2025,” the police said.

On Monday, crews responded to reports of shots fired at Bar II’s parking lot located on 1200 Elliott Drive around 2:40 a.m.

Jesse Jones. 36, was killed in the shooting and three additional people were injured.

Police said the fight began in the parking lot of Bar II and not inside the bar. Video footage from buildings near the incident was collected.

At the time, no suspects were identified.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Detective Terry Ballinger at 513-425-7741, at the email terryb@cityofmiddletown.org or police dispatch at 513-425-7700.

