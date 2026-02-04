Woman dead, firefighters injured after Trenton house fire

Around 5 p.m. a medical helicopter responded to the city’s fire station to transport a victim from the fire.

According to our news partner WCPO speaking to Trenton Fire Department Chief Brian Sebald, the victim was a woman, who was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m. Firefighters searching the property rescued a dog in the home before they found her unresponsive upstairs.

Sebald reportedly said that two firefighters received minor injuries and were treated at the fire scene.

Providing mutual aid to Trenton Fire Department are Fairfield Twp., Madison Twp. and St. Clair Twp. fire departments.

Staff Photographer Nick Graham contributed to this report.