Woman dead, firefighters injured after Trenton house fire

Emergency crews fight a fire in a house in the 700 block of W. Aberdeen Drive in Trenton on Feb. 4, 2026. NICK GRAHAM, STAFF

Updated 31 minutes ago
A woman died and two firefighters were injured after a fire began at a home in the 700 block of West Aberdeen in Trenton.

Scanner traffic around 4:40 p.m. indicated the first departments on the scene saw smoke from the eaves.

Around 5 p.m. a medical helicopter responded to the city’s fire station to transport a victim from the fire.

An AirCare medical helicopter responded to the Trenton fire station to transport a victim from a fire in a house on W. Aberdeen Drive Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. NICK GRAHAM, STAFF

According to our news partner WCPO speaking to Trenton Fire Department Chief Brian Sebald, the victim was a woman, who was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m. Firefighters searching the property rescued a dog in the home before they found her unresponsive upstairs.

Sebald reportedly said that two firefighters received minor injuries and were treated at the fire scene.

Providing mutual aid to Trenton Fire Department are Fairfield Twp., Madison Twp. and St. Clair Twp. fire departments.

Staff Photographer Nick Graham contributed to this report.

