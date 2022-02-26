Woman killed in rollover crash on I-75 in West Chester

A woman is dead and a man was seriously injured after a crash on Interstate 75 in West Chester Township late Friday.
Cathy Frazier, 60, of West Chester, was killed. William Frazier, 64, also of West Chester, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at around 8 p.m. William Frazier was driving a 2016 Lexus GX southbound on I-75.
Near the Tylersville Road exit, an unknown black BMW driving the same direction made an improper lane change in front of the Lexus, OSHP said, and when William Frazier swerved to avoid a collision, he lost control and the SUV overturned, traveling off the left side of the roadway.
William and Cathy Frazier were both thrown from the SUV.
West Chester EMS took William Frazier to UC West Chester Hospital, while Cathy Frazier was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSHP said this crash is still under investigation and anyone with information should call the Hamilton Post at 513-863-4607.
The highway patrol was assisted by the West Chester Police Department, West Chester Fire and EMS and the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
