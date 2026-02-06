Woman killed in Trenton house fire identified

The preliminary manner of death is pending investigation, according to the report.

Fire crews were dispatched 4:31 p.m. Wednesday to 712 W. Aberdeen Drive, said Trenton Fire Chief Brian Sebald. Scanner traffic minutes later indicated the first firefighters on the scene saw smoke showing from the eaves.

Sebald told Journal-News that fire crews had to force entry through the front door.

“When they opened the door, it was all smoky, very little visibility, and they were met by a dog at the door, so the smoke wasn’t banked all the way down to the floor,” he said.

Crews rescued the dog and searched upstairs, where they found Lykins, who was unresponsive, Sebald said.

A cause has not yet been determined for what started the fire, which remains under investigation by the Butler County Fire Investigation Team and State Fire Marshal’s Office, Sebald said.

Two Trenton firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at the fire scene, he said.

Also dispatched to provide mutual aid to Trenton Fire Department were Monroe, Fairfield Twp., Madison Twp. and St. Clair Twp. fire departments.

Tankers also responded from Seven Mile and Wayne Twp. fire departments.

Staff Photographer Nick Graham contributed to this report.