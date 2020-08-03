Woman pulled from burning Middletown home by police has died

Beverly Roberts, 58, of 24 Grimes St., died Thursday at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy was performed and the results are pending, according to the coroner’s office.

On July 26, two Middletown police officers, Steve Crank and Adam Grindstaff, were credited with finding Roberts lying unconscious on her kitchen floor and carrying her out of the smoke-filled home to safety. She was transported to Atrium Medical Center, then to Miami Valley.