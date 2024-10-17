Work begins on Liberty Collective food and entertainment complex near Lakota East H.S.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The main 18,000-square-foot building, which will sit on a three-acre site across the street from the high school in Liberty Twp., will offer an unusual entertainment and dining mix for families, teens and others when opened in March 2025.

“Construction is going great and we hope to be under roof for the interior work to start in November,” said Liberty Collective Spokeswoman Charissa Brinkman.

The delay was due to a variety of reasons, said Brinkman, including supply chain problems common to construction projects in recent years and “the usual construction holdups,” she said.

Once built, the complex will provide indoor and outdoor dining with alcohol offerings, sand volleyball and bocce ball courts along with a live music stage, family-oriented entertainment, bars, ping pong, event rooms, work spaces and a variety of eateries on what was previously an empty lot.

“We want to be the entertainment complex for the area … and a destination location to bring people to Liberty Twp.,” Brinkman said.

Hailed by township officials during its initial announcement two years ago as an “iconic place” for the fast-growing Butler County community, the Liberty Collective will also feature one of the area’s premier sand volleyball facilities at its 6735 Lakota Lane site.

Earlier this year officials with the Ohio Valley Beach Volleyball (OVBV) association as their new headquarters.

OVBV describes itself as the home of top beach volleyball players from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Rob Long, director and founder of OVBV, said “we are excited for this partnership with Liberty Collective to continue to build sand volleyball in Cincinnati and the surrounding areas.”

“This relationship allows for extended hours of operation and additional programming options for OVBVB,” said Long.

Owner and president of the Liberty Collective Mike Ewers released a statement at the time of the sand volleyball organization’s announcement saying: We are thrilled to welcome Ohio Valley Beach Volleyball to the Liberty Collective.”

“Our family-centric entertainment will be the perfect backdrop for beginners and elite sand volleyball players and their families,” said Ewers, who business has built and operated a similar entertainment complex in the Central America nation of Belize.

More information is available on the Liberty Collective’s website.