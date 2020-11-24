Wright-Patt Medical Center crafting plans to take COVID-19 transfers

Lazenby said there are 36,000 people enrolled for their care at the base medical center, who call the center their medical home and likely would come to the base in the first place for their hospital care. But there’s a total eligible population of 62,000 people in the area, including other beneficiaries such as retirees or dependent retirees. and these agreements would create a plan for those eligible patients to be transferred if needed.

The 57-bed hospital on the base has inpatient, outpatient, emergency and ICU services. Lazenby said also, if TRICARE beneficiaries need to get in for a surgery or specialist, the medical center has the capacity and those providers are taking new patients.

“We really appreciate the opportunity to be a partner during this global pandemic. We want to take care of as many people as we can,” Lazenby said.

Miami Valley Hospital said in a statement that “Like every hospital in the area, we are experiencing a high volume of patients, however, beneficiaries have always been able to request transfers of care back to WPAFB when they desire and when the appropriate care is available. Everyone is trying to maximize capabilities and this affords us the opportunity to optimize community resources offered through WP.”