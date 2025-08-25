Yinz Binz: What exactly is it?

“There’s nothing quite like this anywhere else,” he said.

MAC.BID was founded in western Pennsylvania and has dozens of stores across the country. They are an e-commerce business that buys truckloads of returns and overstock items from major retailers, said Jamie Johnson, Hamilton Yinz Binz and MAC.BID general manager.

The business has a dual model set up. The auction side, which is the MAC.BID part of the business, has single auctions where everything starts at $1. There are associated fees and taxes upon winning a bid, where a winning $1 bid is just under $5. There is a three-day pickup window for winning items, and after that it’s considered “abandoned.” No refunds are offered for “abandoned” auction items, though you can place a “hold” for a fee.

They also have the bins side, where people can sort through a sea of blue totes. Inventory is fresh every Saturday and each item is $12. The costs progressively drops where all items are eventually $0.50 on Fridays.

The name Yinz Binz is a tribute to MAC.BID’s home in western Pennsylvania. Just like many in southwest Ohio and Kentucky will call people “y’all,” those in western Pennsylvania use the colloquial nickname “yinz.”

Johnson said Hamilton is “central to everything,” which was part of the reason why the company chose the Butler County city.

“We are about 30 minutes from Cincinnati and CVG inventors,” she said. “And the community of Hamilton is growing, and we want to support the growth this community has had and make Hamilton even better.”

Johnson said people can check out auction items before purchasing. Items will be listed if they are “like new” or is an “open box” item.

“If there’s an item you want to bid on, and double check on it, you can come into the facility and look at the item before placing a bid so you can buy in confidence,” she said.

Yinz Binz is at 1204 Main St. in the former Bargain Hunt store, and is open seven days a week noon to 6 p.m., though people in the Premium Members Club get early access at 10 a.m. to shop the bins or pick up auction items.