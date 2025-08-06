Newsletter: 2 Mexican restaurants open; while owner of several Thai establishments has more on the way🍴

“We think there’s a need for it. We think that people love Tex-Mex Mexican food that is done well. That’s affordable. That’s fast. That has some flair to it,” said Charlie Carroll, who also owns Table 33.

Guests can expect breakfast tacos such as:

El Mercado (chorizo verde, scrambled egg, roasted poblano, fried potato, queso fresco and cilantro crema)

Gringo Ranchero (scrambled egg, bacon or sausage, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo)

Lunch and dinner tacos include:

Taco de la Tierra (grilled cactus, black beans, huitlacoche crema, fried leeks and cotija)

El Norteno (adobo marinated pork shoulder, smoked onion, tomatillo salsa and crispy cheese skirt)

Lucho is open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. at 37 W. Fourth St.

***

Napales opens second location in Harrison Twp.

Napales has opened a brick-and-mortar location in Harrison Twp. after operating as a food vendor at 2nd Street Market for eight years.

Owners Jen and Santiago Herrera bought the 2,500-square-foot building at 2901 N. Dixie Drive about three years ago to use as a prep and catering space.

“If we could take all of our top sellers at the market and then incorporate some amazing breakfast ideas, we could be successful here,” Jen said.

If you’ve never had Napales, I recommend the Breakfast Bowl featuring house made tortilla chips, potato hash, scrambled eggs, fajita peppers, salsa, queso, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.

Owner of Thai restaurants to open 3 new concepts and a food truck

After opening Thai Village in Centerville last year, owner Sue Whitted is opening three new concepts and a food truck.

Get The Pho Out ➡️ Flame N’ Grill

Get The Pho Out in Kettering is being rebranded to Flame N’ Grill, a hibachi fusion express restaurant.

The new restaurant is expected to open in the next month at 10 W. Stroop Road in the former space of W.g. Grinders in the Castle Hills Shopping Center across from Town & Country.

2 new restaurants 🍴

Whitted is in the midst of construction at two new restaurants — expected to open this fall.

Thai Garden will be located at 2801 S. Dixie Drive Suite B in Kettering next to Happy Asian Market.

Thai Cottage will be located at 10024 Cincinnati Dayton Road in West Chester. This is the former site of Gano Tavern.

Honey Toast goes on wheels 🥐🧇

Honey Toast, a breakfast and brunch restaurant at 130 N. Broad St. in Fairborn, is in the midst of opening a food truck with croffles, wraps and more.

Honey Toast on Wheels does not have any festivals or events scheduled. They are currently waiting for an inspection with the health department.

Bock Family Brewing is for sale in Washington Twp.

The owners of Bock Family Brewing in Washington Twp. are ready to pass the torch to someone else after operating the brewery since 2021.

“We just wanted to get back to our normal lives with the day jobs we still have, spend more time with our child who is growing up fast, and do fun things again,” said Jen and Ian Bock. “The brewery isn’t failing, we have just run out of gas to run it ourselves.”

The owners have been thinking about selling the business for two months. They said the brewery is growing and paying for itself, but they’re ready to have one job instead of multiple.

Quick Bites

🍕 Gionino’s Pizzeria opens in Dayton: The pizza shop is located at 1331 Wilmington Ave. and has a pickup window.

🧁 Huber Heights bakery under new ownership: Sweet Home Bakery now offers Turkish and American desserts with a Russian influence. READ MORE

🥓 Bacon Fest at Fraze in Kettering: Here’s a list of the winners.

Former Dayton restaurant owner competes tonight on Food Network

Chef Dana Downs, who owned Roost Modern Italian in Dayton’s Oregon District, will appear on Food Network for the third time in recent years.

She will compete once more on “Guy’s Grocery Games” premiering at 9 p.m. tonight.

Local chef shares recipe for spaghetti with fried chick peas

Columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in Southwest Ohio.

“This pasta combines mellowed flavors to create a bowl, big or small, that is enough to sustain you but not too much,” she wrote. “The garlic keeps it interesting and the lightly crisped chick peas add a protein dose that your body needs while the pasta provides a familiar anchor.”

Ingredients:

1 lb spaghetti

4 T olive oil

1 can chick peas, drained and rinsed

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 T Kosher salt

2 t freshly ground black pepper

1 T butter

Directions: In plenty of salted water, cook the spaghetti according to package instructions, reserving ¼ cup pasta water.

In a medium pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the chick peas and cook, stirring occasionally, until they darken in color, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic, salt, and pepper and continue to cook for 2 minutes, being careful to not let the garlic brown.

Add the chick pea mixture to the pasta and combine. Stir in the butter and warm pasta water and toss until butter is melted and everything is evenly coated (serves 4).

