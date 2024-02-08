Newsletter: 600 Dayton business leaders heard it first this week: Did you miss out?

More people showed up to rub elbows with other Dayton and state business executives than airplanes in the Air Force Museum, where the event was held. By the way, the museum now has more than 350 air-type vehicles on display. If you haven’t been awhile, you should stop in.

Congrats to the DDP on its annual event. Joby and Sierra Nevada executives spoke at the meeting and here’s what reporter Lynn Hulsey said about their appreciation for Ohio and the Dayton region.

He’ll be back

Some of you have asked about Reporter Tom Gnau, who regularly brings this newsletter to you each week. He’ll be out for a while, and I’ll be filling in until he’s back. If you have business tips or story ideas, please let me know by emailing rich.gillette@coxinc.com or hit me up on X @richgillette.

Longtime business CEO gives back

If you missed it, the Rick and Jane Schwartz Performing Arts Wing was unveiled Wednesday at Oakwood Junior High.

The new wing is named for the Schwartzes, Kettering residents who are both 1967 OHS graduates, reporter Nick Blizzard wrote this week. The pair donated more than $2.6 million, helping to launch the foundation’s Flourish campaign with the largest gift ever made to the foundation.

Richard Schwartz is the former CEO of Winsupply Inc., one of the largest companies in the Dayton region. The company shares risk and equity with partner companies — more than 650 of them — in 45 states. It has more than 8,150 employees nationwide, including more than 600 throughout the Dayton area, 500 of them at its Moraine campus.

Area mall gets new restaurant

Izakaya, an anime-themed restaurant and bar at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, is opening today.

Reporter Natalie Jones said the new restaurant and bar plans to offer pizza, spirits, Korean corn dogs and Japanese pop culture, a press release from the mall previously stated. There will also be karaoke nights and anime watch parties.

Dayton Children’s CEO talks about hospital’s growth

Deborah Feldman, president and CEO Dayton Children’s Hospital, sat down with the Dayton Daily News recently to talk about the hospital’s plan for the future.

Here’s what she said to reporter Samantha Wildow.

What’s important: Behavior health among children “is the health care crisis of this generation,” Feldman said.

Dayton Children’s Hospital is one of 31 independent freestanding children’s hospitals in the country, and it is the Dayton region’s only hospital dedicated to children. Dayton Children’s serves 20 Ohio counties and eastern Indiana, and they care for more than 320,000 children each year.

Quick hits

‘Sometimes to grow you have to be really uncomfortable’ New salon owner opens up SHAG Studios on South Main Street.

AES Ohio has new chief financial officer: He’s a familiar face with the company that provides your electric.

Centerville considering Uptown short term rentals: City wants to end them for rest of town.

UD wakes up in second half: Men’s basketball team rolls over Saint Joseph.

8 movies with Dayton connections you might not know: One of my favorites, Road House, makes the list.