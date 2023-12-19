Newsletter: $6B in bets? Growth of sports betting turned out to be a good bet

You can reach me at tom.gnau@coxinc.com. If you’re bouncing around social media you can also find me at LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

If you bet that sports betting is up in Ohio, you would win that bet.

Ohio sports betting beats expectations

Ohioans have bet nearly $6 billion on sporting events since January when it first became legal. About 97% of it, or nearly $5.8 billion, has been done via online apps with the remainder bet via brick-and-mortar sportsbooks or gaming kiosks, staff writer Eric Schwartzberg reports.

Huge: “Obviously sports betting is very popular in Ohio and the numbers show that,” said Steve Bittenbender, who serves as an analyst and writer with BetOhio.com, a news site and affiliate covering the sports-betting industry. “Even in the down months in the summer months, when there’s not as much activity, you’re still seeing over $300 million in betting (each month) ... which is pretty huge.”

Dayton Children’s plans large new facility at south campus, office on Far Hills

So this seems like a big deal. Courtesy of Samantha Wildow (who is always writing about big deals), Dayton Children’s plans two multimillion-dollar facilities as it expands services in Dayton’s south suburbs.

Plans: The children’s health system plans to begin construction next year, including on a $12 million behavioral health campus projected to open in fall 2024 at 300 West Tech Road in Miamisburg, adjacent to the existing Dayton Children’s South Campus.

And more plans: Dayton Children’s also announced it is building an outpatient care center projected to cost $11.8 million near the Kettering-Washington Township border. The center is expected to open in spring 2025 at 5501 Far Hills Ave., just south of Rahn Road.

Hanson Audio Video opens newly constructed location with multi-story showroom

Speaking of sounding interesting, Hanson Audio Video has long specialized in sounds. And they have had plans, as well.

Hanson is opening its newly constructed, larger location on a busy stretch of road in Washington Twp.

Night: Hanson Audio Video moved from Kettering to a new, multi-story showroom at 5749 Far Hills Ave. The business, which got its start in 1999, markets a variety of smart home technology products, including universal remotes, lighting controls, shades and blinds, intercom and gate control, security locks, security cameras and energy management controls.

And day: Construction on the new showroom launched in January, giving the business a space some 30% larger than the Kettering location.

“It’s a night and day difference,” Hanson said. “The amount of display space we have is probably double what we had.”

Local leaders open Dayton’s new defense-focused center downtown

On Friday, local leaders cut the ribbon on a Dayton-based Mission Acceleration Center (or “MAC”), one of five nationwide.

On ramp: The folks at the Depatment of Defense’s National Security Innovation Network tell me this is technically the “Defense Innovation OnRamp Hub Ohio” office. By whatever name, it opened at the Dayton Arcade “Hub” between Third and Fourth streets. (The OnRamp Hubs are funded by the National Security Innovation Network.)

Problem-solving: Here, business and defense-types work together to solve defense problems.

“Someone needs to be able to answer the door when somebody knocks on the door of the Department of Defense and says, ‘Hey, I’ve got the innovation that you need. I know of a problem that you have that I can solve,’” said U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, who was among the speakers at Friday’s event.

Battery energy storage facility charges toward Vandalia location

Construction of an 85-megawatt battery energy storage facility has been proposed for part of a vacant 19-acre parcel on Northwoods Boulevard, just west of I-75, reporter Aimee Hancock tells us.

Prairie Flyer Energy Storage, a subsidiary of Jupiter Power, proposed the project on seven acres set back off the street at 175 Northwoods, between the Flying J Travel Plaza and Engle Road.

Energy: According to the Ohio Power Siting Board, which reviews applications for major utility projects in the state, the site would “provide peak power and power quality support to assist the electric grid in providing reliable and stable energy to consumers in the area.”

Your chance to comment: A public hearing on the proposal will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 12, at the Vandalia Branch of the Dayton Metro Library.

