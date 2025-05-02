Newsletter: A congressman’s public opposition

Accelevation accelerates growth.

A new local home for digital engineering.

Higher electric prices may be on the way.

Proposed changes to federal retirement benefits criticized

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner took aim this week at proposed changes to how retirement benefits for federal employees are calculated.

The crux: A particular objection for Turner was a legislative provision that would alter the calculation for an employee’s pension payout from three years of that employee’s highest annual salary to five years — shifting from a “high three” to a “high five” when calculating a worker’s annuity.

What he said: “The goal of reconciliation should be to reduce overall government spending by eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse and reducing needless and unnecessary spending,” Turner said. “I oppose any and all efforts to reduce federal spending by taking money from the hard-earned pensions of federal workers.”

Read the story.

How the House committee voted.

KBR opens new Beavercreek digital engineering space

KBR Inc. has been a company to watch, locally and nationally.

Digital domain: The engineering and defense company recently invited guests to check out its new Digital Engineering Lab at its Pentagon Boulevard offices in Beavercreek.

There, company leaders showed how digital “twins” or virtual prototypes can shed light on a design’s potential strengths and flaws, allowing engineers to help Air Force customers address issues on the fly.

What they’re saying: “We’re committed to this area,” said Reggie Hamilton, KBR vice president leading the company’s Air Force programs division, and himself an Air Force veteran and former Wright-Patterson Air Force Base employee.

Read the story.

Accelevation unveils massive new facility

The story: A rapidly growing Dayton-area company that just moved into a larger new home is eyeing another possible expansion.

Accelevation, which makes infrastructure for data centers, opened its 264,000-square-foot facility on the First Flight Commerce Center campus recently, and announced plans to expand with a second location, this one at 300,000 square feet.

What they said: “Over the last 60 days, we’ve realized, as we’re moving into the new facility, that based on what our current demands are and what we see coming down the pipeline, that we needed to look at securing additional space,” Accelevation CEO Michael Rubiera told the Dayton Daily News.

Read the story.

See the photos.

AES Ohio auction points to higher prices

Auctions: Ohio electric companies hold auctions to competitively buy the generation of electricity, setting the standard service offer for customers who choose not to go with a separate supplier.

The upshot: After the most recent auction this week, the wholesale price of electricity beginning in June will rise from $80.09 per megawatt hour (MW) to $86.715 per MW, said a spokesman for the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO), which oversees Ohio utilities.

Bottom line: All other factors being equal, that kind of increase at 811 kWh of power usage would mean a $5.06 increase in an AES Ohio customer’s monthly bill, according to the PUCO.

Read the story.

Welcome to Dayton: NATO delegates to get locally made gift bags

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Welcome: As more than 1,000 guests make their way to Dayton this month for the NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly, delegates from 45 countries will receive a special gift bag showcasing the city’s craftsmanship and pride.

What they’re saying: “These carefully curated VIP gift bags tell a story about who we are in Dayton, Ohio and our spirit, our craftsmanship and our unwavering hospitality,” said Jacquelyn Powell, president and chief executive of Destination Dayton. “These bags represent an incredible community wide effort. A showcase of the heart and hustle that defines Dayton.”

Read the story.

Contact me: As always, thank you for reading. Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or at X and Bluesky. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues. Find me as well on my own Facebook page here.

Quick hits

Dorothy Lane Market: Announces new details for new site.

Roswell of the Midwest?: UFOs and Fairborn.

What’s on the ballot May 6? A lot, actually.

Helicopters and pyrotechnics: What happens when the 178th trains.

See what’s on the menu: At World A’Fair.