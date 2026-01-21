Newsletter: A peek at Winter Restaurant Week, celebrating sushi and other local food news🍴

Read the article by Russell Florence Jr. looking at the restaurants that will be at the “peek” at The Steam Plant, and go get a taste.

Tickets to tonight’s Winter Restaurant Week Sneak Peek are still available. General admission is $45 and includes tastings from each participating restaurant.

The Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s Winter Restaurant Week is Jan. 25-Feb. 1 and will offer discounts and special menus at nearly 20 restaurants across the Dayton region.

Go enjoy, and support!

Get a look inside Meridien Uptown

From wine tastings and trivia nights to live music and private celebrations, Meridien Uptown in Centerville has become a gathering place for both planned occasions and spontaneous evenings out.

Our food and dining writer Nina Weierman talked with Chef Adrian Madrigal Mendiola about his food creations, and the upcoming Valentine’s Day four-course menu and wine pairing he designed.

Craving sushi?

Food & dining content creator Anne Kane reports DŌZO, the underground sushi concept tucked inside downtown Dayton’s Tender Mercy cocktail lounge, is positioning itself as a go-to spot for couples looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day with something a little more elevated.

DŌZO serves premium sushi in an underground setting and offers two ways to dine: a six-course chef’s counter experience and a standard menu for guests who prefer to order à la carte.

But for Valentine’s Day, there’s more: The special Valentine’s dinner will be priced at $95 with seven courses, instead of the regular six courses.

Facebook Food & Dining Question of the Week

Anne’s DŌZO story inspired our weekly question: Where do you get good sushi?

We got dozens of comments ... people had a lot of thoughts on this one! Here are some of the responses:

“Dlm Centerville” (Dorothy Lane Market)

“My local favorites are Ariake (and also get their soft-shell crab) and Thai 9. If I had unlimited resources, Miku in Vancouver BC Canada.”

“Sake, half price Mon-Thu!”

“CJ Chan and sushi Nero!”

“Our 2 favorites are Shen’s on Poe avenue or Sky Asian in Kettering.”

“SushiNero in Miamisburg”

“DŌZO!”

Anne Heller recipes: From the archives

I’ve pulled a story out from the archives to remind the local food world of Anne Heller’s recipes. Heller was a food editor and critic for the Dayton Daily News for three decades, retiring in 2006. She died in 2022, and we published “5 of Anne Heller’s favorite recipes“ at that time.

Her published books include “It’s Simple” and “The Best of It’s Simple: Easy recipes for Today’s Lifestyle and Tastes.”

Also from Heller: With zucchini, less is more

Connect with us