Newsletter: A productive century

The plant has not stopped working since then.

This Dayton manufacturing site has been busy for a century

Centennial celebration: In the depths of the Great Depression, in 1937, Walter Chrysler established the headquarters for his newly created Chrysler Airtemp division at a Dayton factory.

Even at that early point, the plant on what today is Webster Street had already operated for at least a dozen years.

The secret to its longevity? “We have what I call kind of a small community,” plant manager Juan Lopez told me. “That is No. 1.”

But updating technology and controlling costs also play a big role, he said. And so does having a broad roster of customers.

Dayton Children’s to operate Kettering Health’s NICU

The agreement: Dayton Children’s Hospital will operate and manage the newborn intensive care unit at Kettering Health Main Campus starting this fall, both hospital companies said.

Intent: The agreement is designed to improve infant mortality rates in the region and provide seamless care for critically ill newborns at Kettering Health, administrators said in a joint statement.

Collaboration: “We see this collaboration as a key step to providing the best possible care and experience for patients during the crucial initial days of a child’s life,” said Adam Maycock, president of Kettering Health Main Campus.

The ‘summer slump,’ and how restaurants navigate it

What you need to know: Some restaurant owners reliably experience fewer sales in the summer, food and dining reporter Natalie Jones has found.

Lily’s Dayton owner Emily Mendenhall says her business is seeing a “summer slump,” and so are others in the Oregon District. Lily’s saw a 20% drop in sales early in August, and Mendenhall expected that to continue.

‘It’s every year’: “This time of year is always a weird thing where we go, ‘Why did it just get so slow? It’s still summer,’” Mendenhall said. “It’s every year. This is our 12th season as Lily’s here in Dayton and you hit this big halt.”

Free joints? Fairborn smoke shop claims loophole

What you need to know: A recently opened Fairborn smoke shop is offering free “joints” to drum up business — even though Fairborn has a ban on the sale of recreational marijuana.

Bud City Dispo, on Broad Street in Fairborn, has been open for less than a month, and is advertising free joints to anyone who comes in, despite Fairborn’s ban on recreational marijuana sales.

The city’s response: Reporter London Bishop reached out to Fairborn city officials for comment about the shop’s promotion. City officials responded by saying they are “dedicated to meeting state and federal standards while always putting the health, safety, and wellbeing of our community first.”

Former Wright factory building suffers partial collapse

What happened: Part of the façade of one of the historic Wright Co. factory buildings has partially collapsed, more than two years after the property caught fire, an unwanted development in a two-decade effort to revitalize the property.

Challenge ahead? Further degradation could make it harder to redevelop the site and may reduce the likelihood that the National Park Service will acquire it, said Mackensie Wittmer, executive director of the National Aviation Heritage Area.

Yes, but: “It is certainly an unfortunate development, but it’s not a significant collapse,” said Kendell Thompson, superintendent of the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park.

School cell phone bans: Are they working?

What you need to know: Reporter Eileen McClory asked local school districts about the new statewide law requiring districts to ban student cell phones.

What schools told her: While some parents and students say school cellphone bans are causing them headaches or making it difficult to communicate during the day, school administrators say academics and student behavior have improved.

Pullout quote: “We would have adopted this rule, regardless of the new law, as we saw only positive results when our middle school adopted a no-phones rule about (two) years ago,” said Jenny Wood, spokeswoman for Northmont City Schools.

Newsletter numbers

1.2 million. The size of Dayton’s Mahle Behr plant in square feet.

289: The number of yards Lakota East running back Ryder Hooks ran Friday night against Centerville.

62: The years Monroe shipping firm Benedict Enterprises Inc. (BEI) has been in business.

