Newsletter: A who’s who of defense companies in town for defense conference

If you’re reading this Tuesday, Aug. 1, the second day of the three-day Air Force Life Cycle Industry Days event is underway at the downtown Dayton Convention Center.

This is one of the biggest ways the acquisition and sustainment professionals at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base connect with leaders in the defense industry.

The Air Force Research Lab’s (AFRL) Wright Dialogue with Industry starts Wednesday, also at the Convention Center.

Wright-Patterson, of course, is part of what makes Dayton special. It is the largest concentration of employment anywhere in the state of Ohio, with some 35,000 military and civilian employees.

Life Cycle Industry Days kicked off Monday at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St.

To develop the planes and weapons the Air Force needs, and to sustain an aging fleet, industry and the military must work together.

One-on-one conversations: Expect compelling addresses and the chance to speak one-on-one with Air Force program leads.

‘I’m going to be homeless’: Ohio Medicaid collects $87.5M from families after loved ones’ death

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Reporter Nick Blizzard shared a unsettling story Sunday.

Rebecca Miller’s father was on Medicaid for about two years. About 30 days after mourning her father’s passing, she received a letter from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office stating her father owed $56,000 to Medicaid Estate Recovery.

Estate recovery: ‘Estate recovery, which started in 1995, seeks to obtain repayment of the cost of benefits once a Medicaid recipient dies, according to the Ohio Department of Medicaid.

No homes are seized, a spokesman for the Ohio attorney general’s office told this newspaper. But funds are recovered out of the sale of homes.

“It’s not until you apply for Medicaid that you receive any kind of notice,” Pro Seniors’ Miriam Sheline told Blizzard. “And it’s usually included in a bunch of other notices. Although it’s there, that’s the first time anybody actually looks at it.”

Inflation driving up cost of back-to-school items

Reporter Eric Schwartzburg reports that inflation has driven up the cost of the many goods needed to get children back into the classroom.

This has local families looking for deals, such as Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday.

Deals, you say? Yes, deals. The three-day holiday is set for the first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of August each year. This year, that’s this coming weekend, Aug. 4 through Aug. 6. Tax-free items include school supplies and books that cost $20 or less per item and clothing at $75 or less per item.

Air Show attendance soars to new record

The day after the July 22-23 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show ended, organizers offered an educated guess that attendance had hit a new record.

They guessed right: “We’re absolutely ecstatic about that. Absolutely ecstatic. That’s exactly what you want to see it do,” said Shiela Wallace, who oversees media relations for the show.

Projections of estimated attendance numbers first released at a July 24 press conference held up, she said, and even last year was one of the highest attendances the show had seen in a while.

Dayton Children’s lauded for dramatic surgery

Surgeons at Dayton Children’s Hospital separated two 5-year-old boys from Guatemala who were born conjoined at the top of the head following a series of surgeries over two years to address the rare condition.

There were surprises: “While we prepared diligently, there were still surprises,” said Dr. Christopher Gordon, chief of craniofacial and plastic surgery at Dayton Children’s. “Through it all, the boys were incredibly strong and their safety was our utmost concern.”

Quick hits

Get comfortable being uncomfortable: Air Force chief of staff has bracing message for Dayton audience at Life Cycle Industry Days.

Warped Wing in Huber ‘consistently delivers:’ Count contributing writer Alexis Larson as a fan.

Ready to compete: Nine Dayton-area companies are poised to compete for orders under a new Air Force Life Cycle Management Center contract valued at up to $900 million.

Wanted in Mason: Input. For more than a year, a group of volunteers have worked to create a plan for the Mason Mile, an area along Ohio 42 from Heritage Oak Park to south of Tylersville Road. That study will be presented and discussed Aug. 9 at the Mason Mile Community Open House at Mason Intermediate School. The public is welcome.

A report on no reports: The Dayton Police Department has stopped creating accident reports for “minor” automobile crashes, a task that for years has eaten up thousands of hours of officers’ time.