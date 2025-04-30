Newsletter: A World A’Fair returns this weekend, while a new food truck makes it’s first debut🍴

We ate at several great restaurants including a chain that actually has a location in Ohio about 45 minutes south of Dayton.

The Old Spaghetti Factory is similar to Spaghetti Warehouse, but it has it’s own flavors such as the mizithra cheese and browned butter sauce that was very rich and savory. My favorite part of the meal was the scoop of complimentary spumoni (chocolate, cherry and pistachio) or vanilla ice cream.

On our way home, we finally had the chance to stop at Galactic Fried Chicken in Dayton, Kentucky. This restaurant isn’t a certified gluten-free facility, but it’s batter is made from rice flour, potato starch, herbs and spices.

I haven’t been able to eat fried chicken for almost a year, so I was super excited. The chicken tender bites were huge and juicy. The breading had a great taste and perfect crunch! My husband, who does not usually eat gluten-free, couldn’t tell a difference and thought it was better than Cane’s. The restaurant’s signature Galactic Sauce, a chipotle honey mustard, is a must.

This might be my new go-to spot! 100% worth the hour drive.

A World A’Fair returns with food, drinks from more than 25 countries

A World A’Fair, a three-day international festival featuring food, drinks, entertainment and merch from more than 25 countries around the world, is returning to the Greene County Expo Center this weekend.

Local business owners team up to launch Dayton Street Snacks food truck

Dayton Street Snacks, a new mobile food truck concept by Alisha Bergsten of Bae’s Bakery and Brian Johnson, is debuting this weekend.

“Our starting menu is full of both traditional and off the wall menu items like omelets, cheddar bae biscuit sliders, wings, cinnamon rolls on a stick and more,” Johnson said.

The food truck will be at First Friday at Front Street Studios from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday.

This will be followed by the Brunch Food Truck Fest and Brick City Mural & Arts Festival at Front Street Studios from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Quick Bites

🍕 New fusion pizza restaurant with Indian flavors to open Thursday: Tandoori Crust Pizza is located across the street from Wright State University. READ MORE

☕ Dunkin’ opens in West Carrollton: Free coffee for first 100 people on Friday for grand opening day.

🍴 Underground Chuck’s coming soon near Dayton Mall: The restaurant officially opens its doors on May 6.

Popeyes in Sugarcreek Twp. is closed

A Popeyes restaurant in the Dayton region has “temporarily closed” its doors, according to a sign posted at the site.

The fast-food restaurant, owned by the Gilligan Company, is located at 6242 Wilmington Pike near Miami Valley Hospital South in Sugarcreek Twp.

“This decision was made due to the close proximity of our Kettering Popeyes restaurant nearby, which allows us to consolidate operations and better focus our resources,” said Travis Sensabaugh, QSR brand president at The Gilligan Company. “We appreciate your loyalty and look forward to seeing you soon at 4025 Wilmington Pike.”

Wheat Penny’s cocktail wins first place at Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders

The Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders returned to the Steam Plant in downtown Dayton last week with 10 local restaurants competing.

Thomas Morris, bar manager at Wheat Penny Oven & Bar in Dayton, won judges’ pick for best cocktail.

He described his drink as a tiki-inspired cocktail made with pineapple lavender all spiced infused vodka, falernum (a Barbados-style liqueur), ginger, clove, lime, lime zest, passion fruit, almond syrup and coconut that was topped with white chocolate foam. The cocktail was paired with coconut shrimp.

Best of Dayton voting is in full swing

After a period of nominations, it’s now time to vote for the best, brightest and most important things in the area.

Voting in our Best of Dayton contest runs through May 16.

We have more than 170 subcategories this year in nine categories: Around Town, Auto, Beauty & Wellness, Food, Dining & Drinking, Health & Medical, Home Improvement, Professional Services, Recreation and Retail.

Winners will be announced June 27. A special section will be published in the paper on June 29.

