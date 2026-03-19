Newsletter: AFMC’s new civilian boss

In this newsletter

Remembering a downtown builder.

Funding for a new intelligence center at Wright-Patterson AFB.

Eyeing a new jobs center, Montgomery County buys land.

The biggest mission at Wright-Patterson has a new civilian boss

Meet the new boss: Air Force Materiel Command’s newest top civilian executive will take on her new role effective April 1, a command spokesman said.

Kathy Watern was selected as the next executive director of AFMC, which is headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Air power: The command is responsible for equipping the Air Force and has 89,000 military and civilian employees. Watern and Amanda Stroop, AFMC personnel demonstration programs branch chief, told the Dayton Daily News in 2025 that more than 13,100 AFMC employees work on the base.

Read the story.

‘He loved Dayton.’ Remembering a downtown builder

In remebrance: Charles V. Simms, the second of four generations of Dayton homebuilders, is remembered for his lifetime of civic involvement and community-transforming work.

Local builder: Simms, who built nearly 2,000 homes and apartments while leading the company that bore his name, served on Oakwood City Council, the Miami Valley Regional Transit Authority and home builders associations for Dayton and Ohio (among other roles).

Simms died March 3 at his Florida home a couple of months before his 94th birthday.

Read Cory Frolik’s story.

County makes land purchase for new jobs center

Jobs investment: The Montgomery County Commission is buying 27 acres at Forest Park in Harrison Twp. for its new Job and Training Center.

“This project is all about our residents,” said Commission President Carolyn Rice. “The new Job and Training Center will allow us to improve service delivery, enhance technology and strengthen access to resources from Job and Family Services and Workforce Development programs.”

Read Sydney Dawes’ story.

After months of delays, Franklin restaurant, brewery breaks ground

Something is brewing: After a year of delays, Slipcast Brewing expects to open its doors about a year from now on the corner of Sixth Street and Riley Boulevard.

It will be the first full-service sit-down restaurant that serves alcohol in the downtown area, and will be the cornerstone of the next phase of Franklin’s development.

Read Michael Kurtz’ story.

New funding for a new space intelligence complex at WPAFB

First steps: U.S. Space Force has approved millions for the critical first steps toward a new intelligence facility at Wright-Patterson, the office of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner said this week.

Turner’s office said $22.2 million in funding will be allocated for architectural and engineering services for the new building.

Read the story.

Newsletter numbers

$370 million: The projected total cost of a new home for the National Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson. Read the story.

Contact me: Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or on X, where DMs are always on. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues. Find me as well on my Facebook page.

Roundup

Tributes: For fallen heroes.

A new design: For Buc-ee’s in Huber Heights.

Cecil & Lime: A Springfield restaurant’s New Carlisle plans.

Dillard’s: Open for business.

Narco Burger owner: Has a plan.