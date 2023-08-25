Newsletter: Air Camp leaders thank co-founder Dan Sadlier

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because of a production error, a previous business newsletter was sent to you today. We hope you enjoy today’s business newsletter below.

He was a 6-6 forward for the University of Dayton Flyers, a Fifth Third Bank president and he helped launch Air Camp.

Dan Sadlier’s retirement from the Air Camp board has been declared the “end of an era.”

Dan Sadlier, one of Air Camp’s four founders, retires

In 2006, four men — Sadlier, Vince Russo, Tom Lasley and Dick Reynolds — sat down in Sinclair Community College conference room to talk about strengthening science, technology, engineering and math eduction locally.

Today, the camp and its associated events touch some 16,000 students, Air Camp leaders estimate.

‘One of the icons in the community:’ “As the first treasurer, significant fundraiser, and major advocate, Dan’s contributions to Air Camp have been immeasurable,” the organization said.

‘A very cool story.’ Air Force Museum shows off ultra rare B-17 ‘Swoose’

Like the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, this B-17 nicknamed “Swoose” has been around.

‘Quite the history:’ The restoration of this historic B-17 arguably exemplifies the kind of work the museum has been doing for a century.

Amazon opens huge Dayton airport facility that will employ 2,000 workers

Amazon, one of the world’s largest online retailers, says it has officially opened a new, state-of-the-art robotics fulfillment center near Dayton that will employ about 2,000 workers.

Books, electronics and toys: Amazon already has hundreds of people working at its Union fulfillment center, and the facility will ramp up hiring to meet customer demand, said Paula Morrison, an Amazon spokesperson.

New documentary spotlights Miami Twp. company’s tortoise-saving tech

Cornerstone Research Group in Miami Twp. is always doing something interesting.

Tortoise-saving innovation: CRG created the spray device and trigger technology; the decoy shell was created by HardShell Labs, a Cornerstone representative said. The idea is to steer ravens away from tortoise habitats without killing the birds or the tortoises.

Cox Enterprises, a $22 billion company with holdings in a broad range of industries, started in Dayton in 1898

Happy birthday to us. Or more precisely, happy 125th annivesary to the Dayton Daily News, founding business of Cox Enterprises.

‘Planting seeds:’ With $22 billion in annual revenues and about 50,000 employees, Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises remains family-owned. It is helmed by Alex Taylor, who is founder James Cox’s great-grandson. Chairman Emeritus Jim Kennedy is Cox’s grandson.

Most durable Dayton businesses

You’ve been letting me know who in the region has been in business for close to a century and longer, and that’s appreciated.

PSC Crane & Rigging in Piqua is now in its 90th year and 4th generation, I am told. The company started in 1933.

The Siebethaler Co., mentioned earlier, is well over the century mark. Laura K. Siebenthaler Fanning dropped me a nice note to say the company is over 150 years old, with the 5th and 6th generations still involved.

Keep those long-lasting local companies coming.

Quick hits

Avelo blames subpar demand for leaving Dayton.

A hidden gem in Xenia: Homecooked meals like chicken and noodles, meatloaf, stuffed peppers and pasta in addition to various sides and appetizers.

New bakery opens near Wright State: Mamaw’s Bakery and Gifts opens Friday, Aug. 25.

Drive Electric Dayton: Rap Hankins is a Community Gem.

Mound Connector is $1 million closer to reality. “This is the earmark that is going to start this whole project,” Miamisburg Mayor Michelle Collins said Thursday.