Newsletter: All things Mexican food — and here’s where to get Dubai chocolate creations 🌮🍫

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

My favorite taco was the Verde Apasionada featuring pork carnitas, tomatillo verde, queso fresco, avocado and jalapenos.

I also liked the Lucha Callejera featuring barbacoa, patata asada, jalapenos, fuego salsa and cilantro.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

On my next visit, I’m planning to try the breakfast tacos, as well as something from the coffee menu. They have several interesting creations such as:

Espresso Libre (espresso and Mexican Coke)

Cafe de Olla Latte (a Mexican spiced latte)

Oaxacan Mocha (a spiced mocha)

CLICK HERE to take a look at photos from my visit or WATCH my behind-the-scenes TikTok video.

***

Lucky Star Brewery’s new owners add family recipes to menu

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Lucky Star Brewery & Cantina in Miamisburg has a new family in charge.

“We’ve lived in Miamisburg since 2003, and we’ve always wanted to own something in downtown Miamisburg because we love how it’s grown over the last few years. We love the people here, and we just wanted to be a part of it,” said Lara Freshwater, who owns the brewery with her husband, Jason. “When this came up for sale, it seemed like a perfect opportunity to jump in.”

Since taking over ownership at the end of January, they’ve introduced a new cantina menu implementing their family’s recipes.

For example, the Rochester Hot Dog features Freshwater’s father’s New York-style, spicy chili sauce, mustard and onions.

WATCH: What to expect at Lucky Star Brewery

Sueño to host pop-up at Kettering bar

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

In an effort to collaborate and support another local business, Sueño is hosting a “pay what you can” pop-up event at D20: A Bar with Characters in Kettering on Aug. 24.

“It’s more of just a collaborative opportunity to do something cool in the suburbs — bring the Sueño brand down here, meet some folks who may not have been into the restaurant or don’t go downtown as often, and try to boost up a Sunday," said Chris Dimmick, who owns the restaurant with David Kittredge, Ginger Roddick and Chef Jorge Guzman.

The pop-up event will take place from 4-6 p.m. featuring a taco bar with Mexican street food. Guests can expect house made heirloom corn tortillas with carne asada and a seasonal vegetarian option, sikil pak, guacamole and street corn.

READ MORE: Local businesses team up for a Sunday boost

Quick Bites

🍗 Lee’s to open new restaurant in Franklin: The 2,400-square-foot restaurant will be located on a 1.6-acre property at 0 Commerce Center Drive.

🍔 The Spot has new owners: Andrew Spayde and Seth Middleton are committed to keeping the restaurant’s spirit alive while investing in its future. READ MORE

🍽️ Tano Bistro reopens in Hamilton: Here’s what we know.

Toff’s Sugar Shop has viral Dubai chocolate strawberry cups

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Toff’s Sugar Shop has candy stores inside The Mall at Fairfield Commons and The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.

Customers can expect a variety of freeze-dried candy, regular and bulk candy, novelty and nostalgic treats, international candy, trending TikTok goodies, a sugar-free section and much more.

“There are certain influencers that you know when they’re starting to talk about a product that you better start listening,” said owner Sonja Williams.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Toff’s Sugar Shop offers viral items such as sour blue raspberry gushers, nerd cluster bowls, pickle kits, Dubai chocolate bars and, most recently, strawberry Dubai cups.

The strawberry Dubai cups feature layers of chocolate sauce, crispy kataifi mixed with pistachio cream and fresh cut strawberries.

WATCH: A look inside Toff’s new location at The Greene

Local chef shares recipe for Dubai chocolate cookie balls

Columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in Southwest Ohio. Last month, she shared this recipe inspired by Dubai chocolate.

Ingredients:

1 cup Medjool dates, pitted

1 cup shredded coconut

1 cup shelled pistachios

½ t pink Himalayan salt

1 cup dark chocolate, around 72% cocoa is great

1 T coconut oil

Directions: Add all ingredients to the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Blend until you’ve reached the texture of grainy playdoh. Mold mixture into 1-inch balls with your hands.

Make the chocolate ganache by heating the chocolate and coconut oil in a double boiler over medium low heat.

Take balls and submerge halfway in melted chocolate, removing with a fork so the excess chocolate drips off. Rest dipped balls on a parchment paper lined baking sheet and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Let cool in the refrigerator for at least one hour, until chocolate hardens.

Note: Soft dates will work best here. If you happen to have a drier pack of dates, soak them in very warm water for 5 minutes before draining and adding to the food processor.

Connect with me ✉️

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

Remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories. I’ll have continuous updates on my Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages.