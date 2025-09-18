Newsletter: Amazon’s latest local moves

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Amazon is a big company. And getting bigger.
Especially in Ohio, it seems. Amazon has expanded steadily in the Buckeye State since it located its first data centers here about a decade ago. Through 2023, Amazon says its Ohio investments have supported more than 4,700 jobs and contributed about $3.8 billion in total gross domestic product.
And there’s a new regional Amazon investment to talk about.
In this newsletter
- The issue that led to a heated Dayton City Commission discussion.
- Are gas stations suddenly avoiding Tipp City?
- Ohio lawmakers turn their steely gazes toward AI-generated images.
New Warren County Amazon facility to create 125 jobs
The project: Amazon plans to open a same-day delivery facility in Warren County that will create more than 125 full-time jobs and speed delivery across the region.
The 538,000-square-foot warehouse at the C5 Encore Logistics Center in Turtlecreek Twp. north of Ohio 63 will use advanced robotics technology, including mobile robots, to process tens of thousands of customer orders daily.
The impact: According to Amazon, full-time employees will receive an average wage starting at $20.50 an hour, plus benefits from day one. These include health care coverage, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, 401(k) with company match, stock options and college tuition assistance.
Downtown building’s repairs near $5 million, spark heated council discussion
Intensity in the city: After a contentious back-and-forth, Dayton leaders have upped the amount the city is spending to stabilize and repair a downtown office tower whose facade partially collapsed six months ago.
The bill: The city has now approved nearly $5 million for repairs of the former KeyBank office tower at 34 N. Main St., which was damaged during strong winds in March.
And the reaction: Combative exchanges occurred during contract discussions, between Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. and Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss, who are both running for the mayor’s seat this November.
Gas stations lean away from Tipp City site
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
What’s happening: The second of three gas station/convenience stores that had announced plans to build at an intersection near Interstate 75 in Tipp City has reversed its plans.
The city was notified last week that Sheetz will not be coming to town.
OK, but: Wawa still plans to build at the intersection, City Planner Matt Spring told us. The business is working with the Ohio Department of Transportation to get a plan re-review, “but should be proceeding with construction fairly soon,” he said.
Developer plans 97 luxury homes in Washington Twp.
The plan: Montgomery County may soon see an expansion of a residential development in one of its largest communities.
Mill Creek: Led by a luxury custom home builder, the proposed Mill Creek project calls for 97 new homes on 59 acres at Clyo and Nutt roads.
More details: Each home is expected to average around 3,500 square feet, with prices ranging from $1.3 million to $2.5 million, he said. Most homes will feature four to five bedrooms.
A watermark distinguishing AI images? An Ohio bill would require it.
Nefarious?: Neither this story (nor this newsletter) are AI-generated. But as artificial intelligence grows increasingly ubiquitous, some states are looking to bills to regulate some of the more nefarious uses of AI.
Buckeye bill: In Ohio, one AI-focused regulatory proposal, Senate Bill 163, has accrued support from across the aisle and advocacy from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the state’s top law enforcement official.
Newsletter numbers
$1 billion: The amount Amazon plans to invest in a Marysville data center, opening in 2027.
100: Years. That’s how long Belmont Billiards has been in business.
50: Active complaints related to deed fraud so far this year to the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office, Recorder Lori Kennedy said.
