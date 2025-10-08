Newsletter: Baker Benji’s permanently closes, Koji Burger to reopen & China Cottage submits plans for new restaurant 🍴

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

There has been a bakery on the corner of Troy Street and Warner Avenue in the Old North Dayton neighborhood for nearly 100 years.

Prior to Baker Benji’s opening in 2023, the space had been home to Evans Bakery for decades.

All of the equipment, bakeware, pans, recipes, inventory and contracts are included in the sale.

“This is a great opportunity for someone looking to start or expand their own bakery with a fully equipped setup,” the post stated. “A real turn key operation.”

The business name, logo and branding are not for sale.

Koji Burger announces reopening date

The fast-casual restaurant, located at 127 E. Third St. in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District, will reopen to the public Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Customers can expect several new menu items including onion rings.

“We make our own hot sauce that goes into the marinade for those,” said Chef Brendon Miller, who owns the restaurant with Chef Zackary Weiner. “They sit overnight in this buttermilk marinade and then they come out and we drudge them in our mix of flour, panko and some other things.”

For those that have never been to Koji Burger, Miller recommends trying the Classic Koji and Crispy Spuds.

China Cottage proposes new restaurant in Springboro

After closing its restaurant on North Main Street in Springboro, China Cottage is proposing to build a new restaurant as part of a five-unit commercial development.

The new development proposes two restaurants and three commercial spaces at 610 N. Main St. (Ohio 741), south of West Lytle-Five Points Road, according to documents submitted to the city of Springboro.

Here’s what we know:

The two restaurant spaces will be about 5,000 square feet each.

There will also be two 2,000-square-foot commercial spaces, with one intended for a future nail salon and the other a coffee shop.

The fifth space is 3,000 square feet and is intended for retail use.

Chinese restaurant in Centerville to close after 30 years

The owners of China Dynasty in Centerville are retiring after more than 30 years.

“This decision was not made lightly,” an Oct. 1 Facebook post stated. “Due to ongoing health issues, we have made the difficult choice to retire and focus on our well-being. We are incredible grateful for the unwavering support and loyalty you have shown us over the years. It has been an honor to be a part of your lives and your community.”

The Lin Family originally opened China Dynasty in July 1995. The restaurant was known for its gluten-free options such as General Tso’s Chicken.

New restaurants coming soon to Dayton International Airport

The Dayton city commission approved a five-year, $1.4 million contract with a new concession company that plans to roll out several new restaurants at Dayton International Airport.

New eateries will include:

Dunkin’

Warped Wing Brewery

Gem City Provisions

The 1903

Buckeye Pie Pizza

North Carolina-based Tailwind Hospitality Inc. will begin its agreement with the region’s airport at the start of next year.

Quick Bites

New Carlisle restaurant owner has died

Franco Gallo, the owner of “Franco the Foodie,” has died following complications with a heart transplant, according to a statement from the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“As many of you know, he had been bravely fighting for his life, waiting for a second heart transplant,” the post said. “Despite his strength and determination, Franco’s other organs began to fail, and he was no longer eligible to be relisted for a new heart. His body fought until the very end.”

Gallo was undergoing dialysis at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati while hoping for a second heart transplant after complications from the first surgery ensued in mid-September.

“We are devastated by this loss. Right now, we don’t know what this means for The Foodie moving forward,” the post said.

A recipe for sesame-roasted tofu

Columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in Southwest Ohio with her four kids.

“This recipe will transform the tofu haters into tofu lovers,” she writes. “The ease of preparation, crispy texture, and incredibly nutty flavor make this tofu the most versatile protein in your culinary arsenal.”

Ingredients:

1 block firm tofu, drained and patted dry

2 tbsp. sesame oil

2 tbsp. grapeseed oil

1 tbsp. sesame seeds

1 tsp. Kosher salt

Directions: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Slice the block of tofu into 1 inch rectangles, then slice them in half into triangles. You should end up with 10-12 triangles. In a large bowl, mix the oils, sesame seeds, and salt. Gently add the tofu and turn them to coat them evenly with the mixture. Place the tofu on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes, until darkened and crispy at the edges.

(The sesame tofu triangles can be eaten alone, or stored in the refrigerator and added to bowls and salads.)