Newsletter: $5 menu at BBQ restaurant during shutdown, D’s Birria to relocate & more food news🍴

“With everything going on during this government shutdown, we want to do our part to support our community through these tough times,” said Eddie Yasso, who owns Prime BBQ with his brother, Wally, and cousin, Sam Jabro.

The $5 menu (valid until the shutdown is lifted) features:

Pulled pork sandwich

Pulled chicken sandwich

4 pieces of smoked chicken with toast

½ lb. pulled pork with toast

½ lb. pulled chicken with toast

½ lb. catfish with toast

Drinks and sides are an additional cost.

Prime BBQ has two locations in Ohio: 1200 Brown St. Suite 150 in Dayton and 11 American Way in Monroe.

D’s Birria and More to close in Miamisburg

D’s Birria and More, formerly known as More Than A Apron, is closing the doors to its brick-and-mortar location at 1015 S. Main St. in Miamisburg after business today. The owner plans to relocate to Harrison Twp. next week.

“It’s bittersweet because I want to stay out in Miamisburg, but it’s slow for us,” said owner Darion Lewis.

D’s Birria and More is taking over the kitchen at The Corner Club, a private sports bar at 7500 N. Main St., starting Nov. 3.

First look inside Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails in Trotwood

The owners of Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails in Trotwood are putting the final touches on their restaurant with plans to host soft openings this week.

Customers can expect an elevated dining experience at 5212 Salem Ave. with steaks, lambchops, red snapper, salmon and pasta on the menu.

Sides include grilled asparagus, sauteed green beans with garlic oil and three cheese mac and cheese. Soups include butternut squash and lobster bisque.

Everything will be made from scratch. They have hired a chef from Columbus that will be cooking at the restaurant full-time.

Mun-o-Salwa to open second location near Wright State

Mun-o-Salwa, a halal restaurant offering anything from BBQ, burgers and fried chicken to paratha rolls, chicken over rice and Indian/Pakistani cuisine, is opening a second location in the Dayton region.

The restaurant is planning to take over the Chai Corner space at 2632 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn at the beginning of December.

Mun-o-Salwa will offer the same menu as its Riverside restaurant at 3937 Linden Ave., in addition to breakfast. They may add biryani in the future.

Side Note: This is one of my husband’s favorite restaurants. He likes ordering the chicken over yellow rice with the restaurant’s signature sauces (pictured above).

My husband’s top restaurants

Speaking of my husband, he is currently furloughed so that means he has been at home this past month trying to find ways to stay busy.

His latest idea was to send me a list of his favorite restaurants to include in my newsletter:

🍔 571 Grill & Draft House (12389 Milton Carlisle Road in New Carlisle)

🍗 Doubleday’s Sports Grill & Tavern (101 E. Alex Bell Road in Centerville or 776 N. Main St. in Springboro)

🥪 Tony & Pete’s (129 E. Third St. in Dayton)

🍕 Pizza Dive (4021 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek)

🔥 Lick My Chicken (a ghost kitchen available on DoorDash or UberEats)

Former owner of Englewood Cinema opens popcorn shop

After selling the Englewood Cinema in 2021, Luke Sowers wrote down the idea of opening a popcorn store with a screening area on a small, 12-inch whiteboard that once hung in his home office.

When he and his wife, Alyssa, decided to convert their home office into a toy room for their two kids about five months ago, instead of taking the whiteboard down, he decided to act on it.

Cinematic Treats, a popcorn shop featuring five to eight rotating flavors each week, is located at 7111 Taylorsville Road in Huber Heights. All popcorn is buy three, get one free.

Quick Bites

Drop everything and make these chocolate chip cookies

Columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in Southwest Ohio with her four kids. “This recipe first appeared in the book The Order of Things by my friend Sarah Gormley. While I’ve changed several things including the type of sugars and the addition of pretzels, the printed version might be even better, though it’s hard to imagine,” she writes. Ingredients:

2 sticks salted butter, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1 cup turbinado sugar

2 large eggs, preferably room temperature

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 3/4 cup all purpose flour

1 tsp. Kosher salt

1 tsp. baking soda

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 cup 72% dark chocolate chips

1 cup dark chocolate covered pretzels, chopped

Maldon salt for sprinkling

Directions: In a large bowl, cream the butter until light and fluffy with a handheld mixer on medium high speed. Add in the sugars and beat until well incorporated. Add both eggs and the vanilla, beat well.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, baking soda, and baking powder.

Add the dry ingredients to the butter and sugar mixture and beat until just uniform. Add the chocolate chips and pretzels and beat until incorporated.

Chill the dough for 24 hours.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line two cookie sheets with parchment paper. Using a cookie scoop, scoop 1 tablespoon balls of dough onto the prepared cookie sheets, 8 per sheet evenly spaced. Carefully sprinkle the Maldon salt on each cookie.

Bake for 9 minutes or until the edges of the cookies are beginning to brown. Remove from the oven and bang the cookie sheet on the counter (this is a tried and true baking method to keep the center chewy and dense, instead of cakey).

Let cool for five minutes on the sheet and then transfer to a wire rack until completely cool.

Our Holiday Cookie Contest is back: Where and when to drop off your treats

Speaking of cookies, the Dayton Daily News Holiday Cookie Contest is back, and this year we’re asking bakers to bring one dozen of their favorites cookies to our downtown Dayton office.

Cookie drop-off is:

5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17

8-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18

The person dropping off the cookies (whether that’s the baker or a representative) will need to provide photo identification, and fill out a submission form with the baker’s first and last name, mailing address, phone number and email address.

Along with the cookies, you must bring a copy of the recipe with exact ingredients and measurements and thorough step-by-step directions on preparation and baking.

Planning to drop-off cookies? Fill out this form to let us know and sign up for a reminder the week before drop-off.