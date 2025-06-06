Newsletter: Beavercreek, thy name is growth

In this newsletter:

A Dayton restaurant sets a new opening date.

The commander of AFRL on the future of warfare.

How the Dayton Dragons are updating Day Air Credit Union Ballpark.

‘Plan Beavercreek’ takes shape in one of the area’s fastest growing communities

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Code overhaul: This week, the city of Beavercreek kicked off the public portion of a years-long project aimed at overhauling the city’s land use plan, zoning and property maintenance codes for the first time since the city’s founding.

Why you should care: “Plan Beavercreek” aims to set the stage for a fast growing city’s future, updating codes to ensure they support the city’s preferred land use plan.

“This project is a significant milestone for the city of Beavercreek,” City Manager Pete Landrum said in April. “Revamping these key planning documents, specifically designed for our community, is crucial to guiding the city’s future and ensuring it remains a vibrant place to live, work and visit.”

Read the story.

Ransomware Group says it stole more than 730,000 Kettering Health files

Ransomware, as feared.

Cyberattack: A ransomware group called Interlock is claiming it stole 941 gigabytes of data, which includes more than 730,000 files, from Kettering Health after recently taking responsibility for the May 20 cyberattack against the hospital organization, according to cybersecurity experts.

The May 20 attack caused a systemwide technology outage at Kettering Health, from which the hospital system is still recovering.

What was stolen: The stolen files allegedly include identification cards, payment data, financial documents and more, Comparitech said.

Read the story.

New date for Three Birds to take flight

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

I drive by this (soon-to-be) restaurant all the time; it looks different just about every day.

New opening date: The Idea Collective, a hospitality development company that owns Sueño and Tender Mercy in downtown Dayton, has pushed back the grand opening date of Three Birds — its new restaurant opening in the former space of the much-loved Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill.

The restaurant, at 1025 Shroyer Road, Dayton, near Oakwood and Kettering, will now open June 17 instead of June 10.

Read the story.

AFRL commander says attacks demonstrate a ‘drone warfare future’

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

How warfare is changing: On Sunday, Ukraine launched more than 100 drones it had smuggled into Russia to strike strategic aircraft parked five time zones apart, causing billions in damage.

On Monday, I had a chance to ask the commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory, Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, what he thought the attack meant for the military and warfare.

Here’s what he told me.

Ohio and AFRL renew cooperation agreement.

Day Air Credit Union Ballpark will soon see action year round

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

What was announced: Celebrating their 25th season downtown, the Dayton Dragons this week announced plans to open a $6 million addition to Day Air, with a new year-round club and events space atop the park’s new batting tunnel.

Slated for an early autumn opening, the Dragons Diamond Club Events Center will offer 5,000 square feet accommodating up to 175 seated guests, with 110 outdoor seats on a level above the park’s new batting tunnel.

What was said: “It’s an opportunity for us to bring more people downtown 365 days a year,” said Bob Murphy, who has been the Dayton Dragons’ president since the team’s inception in 1999.

Read the story.

