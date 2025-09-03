Newsletter: Beavercreek’s newest coffee shop opens; brewery and restaurant for sale

It’s located at 3210 Seajay Drive in Beavercreek in the former space of Erie Insurance, next to Flying Ace Express Car Wash.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“We thought Beavercreek was a great community,” said owner Ben Neely. “We were told it just doesn’t have what we consider a third-wave coffee shop and that’s what we strive to be with the equipment that we use and the quality of coffee that we serve.”

Warehouse 4 partners with Counter Culture Coffee as its base roaster. Customers can expect a full espresso bar with lattes, pour overs, drip coffee and more.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The coffee shop makes fresh baked goods every morning including biscuits that are used for several breakfast sandwiches.

They also offer a lunch menu featuring hot and cold sandwiches, as well as salads. Neely’s go-to is the Italian sandwich made on sourdough bread and served hot.

WATCH: First look inside new Warehouse 4

***

Star City Brewing is for sale

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Star City Brewing in Miamisburg is looking for a new owner to take the brewery to the next level, while keeping the community at its core.

“I’ve loved owning Star City Brewing, but I’ve been considering stepping back for some time to focus on new opportunities and let someone else take the reins,” said Justin Kohnen, who opened the brewery in 2013 with his brother, Brian, and longtime friend, Brian Yavorsky.

His goal is for the brewery to continue without disruption, as well as Bricky’s Comedy Club.

READ MORE: What Star City Brewing is looking for in a new owner

Waynesville restaurant still on market; now available for lease

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Village Family Restaurant in Waynesville is still looking for a new owner after being on the market for more than 2 years.

Owner Lacie Sims listed the restaurant and its real estate for sale in spring 2023 because she wanted to spend more time with her grandchildren.

“That’s how I bought the restaurant, so I thought that’s how someone else would buy the restaurant,” Sims said.

She recently changed plans and started working with Danielle Chandler and Mark Langdon of Henkle Schueler & Associates to find someone to lease the space at 144 S. Main St.

READ MORE: What this means for Village Family Restaurant

Chick-fil-A to open 25-30 new Ohio restaurants

Chick-fil-A is planning to open 25-30 new restaurants throughout Ohio by the end of 2027.

New restaurants expected to open this fall include:

6465 Culbertson Road in Middletown, just off of Exit 32 on I-75

9414 Civic Centre Blvd. in West Chester Twp., near Main Event and Topgolf

There’s also a licensed location coming soon to the Miami University Armstrong Student Center.

Other areas of growth include Fairborn and Miamisburg.

CLICK HERE for more information on Chick-fil-A’s expansion.

Quick Bites

🍖 Yellow Springs Smokehouse to close: It’s last day of business is Sept. 7.

⛽ Buc-ee’s expected to open April 2025: Here’s 7 things people love about the store.

🍴 Dayton Greek Festival returns: The event is Sept. 5-7 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

The ‘official baker’ of the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Benjamin Stuckey, the owner of Baker Benji’s in Dayton, started at the Ohio Renaissance Festival as a member of the street cast team in 2016.

“I used to dress up in character,” Stuckey said. “I would walk around the village and make fun of you in a funny accent.”

He has been a part of the festival for almost a decade, but this year will be his fourth season as a vendor — selling baked goods through a dessert window at New World Knoll. It’s located at the very top of the hill between the beer and baked potatoes.

READ MORE: What Baker Benji’s offers at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Local chef shares recipe for frozen breakfast burritos

Columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in Southwest Ohio with her four kids.

“I love making these breakfast burritos and storing them in a Ziploc bag in the freezer,” she writes. “The kids eat them at all times of day.”

Ingredients:

6 flour tortillas

1 lb cooked taco meat, prepared however your family likes

1 ½ cup shredded cheddar

6 scrambled eggs

Directions: Lay out the six tortillas, assembly line style. Add ¼ cup meat, cheese, and egg into each tortilla.

Fold opposite sides of the tortilla in to seal each end, and then roll up to enclose the ingredients.

Carefully place burritos, seam side down, in a Ziploc bag in the freezer.

To prepare, microwave burritos for one minute. Let cool slightly before eating.

Connect with me ✉️

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

Remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories. I’ll have continuous updates on my Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages.