Newsletter: Belmont Billiards turns 100, where to get a dirt sundae in a viral mini bucket 🎱🍨

“It is a great honor to be the caretakers of such a storied community asset,” said Jacqui Creepingbear, who bought the bar in 2022 with Isaac DeLamatre. “We feel a great responsibility to provide a welcoming place for the whole neighborhood to spend their social time.”

In conjunction with Belmont Days, the bar and pool hall will open at noon.

There will be live bands outside in the parking lot 3-9 p.m. with the party moving indoors 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Guests can expect local and regional DJs featuring sets of all vinyl 45s, soul, disco and funk. Later in the night, they will feature ghettotech, dance, Midwest house and techno.

In case you didn’t know, Belmont Billiards serves food 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

The Root Beer Stande has dirt sundaes in viral mini buckets

Emily Collins, the owner of The Root Beer Stande on Woodman Drive in Dayton, saw someone from Connecticut post a picture on social media of a dirt sundae in a bucket.

She thought it was a great idea and during a slow period in July she introduced her own dirt sundae in a 14 oz. Menards mini pail with a shovel spoon in an attempt to increase sales.

The Root Beer Stande sold about 2,000 dirt sundaes in nine days and their food sales were the highest they had been all year, Collins said.

She has since brought them back with the option of getting a Lowe’s mini bucket instead of a Menards.

Each bucket starts with a layer of Oreos, followed by the customer’s choice of chocolate, vanilla or swirl soft serve, more Oreos and gummy worms for $6.50.

Old Scratch Pizza to expand into Columbus

It will be located in Hilliard’s TruePointe, a new 27‑acre mixed‑use property along Interstate 270.

“Born in Naples, raised in the Midwest. Our approach blends authentic Neapolitan technique and premium ingredients with down‑to‑earth hospitality,” said owner Eric Soller, in a news release.

For those who have never been, Soller recommends the Angry Beekeeper pizza featuring tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, spicy salami, house-made hot honey and olive oil.

Beyond Grocery at Dayton Arcade seeks to fill gap

The recent celebration of its grand opening has the founder of Beyond Grocery, a cashless grocery store at the Dayton Arcade, eager to be “sparking energy back into our city, giving people new memories to create inside the Arcade and showing that Dayton is alive, thriving and innovative.”

University of Dayton Alumni Community Leader Jaye Willoughby said the goal of the store is to be walkable for those in the downtown area who need to stop and pick up grocery items. Convenience is top-of-mind.

Beyond Grocery is located at 31 S. Main St. in the former space of Startup Grounds within The Hub Powered by PNC.

Local chef shares recipe for coleslaw

Columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in Southwest Ohio with her four kids.

“This recipe begs to be thrown on top of a hot sandwich for some added crunch but it can also hold its own as a side to cookout fare,” she wrote. “The slaw is most crisp within an hour or two of being made.”

Ingredients:

3 T mayonnaise

3 T apple cider vinegar

1 T maple syrup

1 t Kosher salt

½ t black pepper

½ head of cabbage, cored and thinly sliced with a mandolin

¼ red onion, thinly sliced with a mandolin

2 large carrots, peeled and shredded on the large holes of a box grater

Directions: In the bottom of a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, vinegar, maple syrup, salt, and pepper until smooth. Add the cabbage and other vegetables and mix until coated. This recipe serves six people as a side.

Area farm seeing low yield in pumpkin crop

Those planning pumpkin patch visits this fall might discover a short supply at least at one farm in Butler County.

Michael and Suzanne Garver of Garver Family Farm Market said there’s been a 50 percent decrease in yield on their own 25 acres of pumpkin fields.

“In past years when we don’t have a good crop, at least somebody around has something to fill in,” Michael said. “Last week, we started to get in our pumpkins, and I just saw the writing on the wall. This isn’t good.”

Garver Family Farm Market uses a supplier out of Connersville, Ind., for part of its pumpkin stock. The owner of the 800-acre pumpkin farm said he couldn’t ship any pumpkins this year to Garver.