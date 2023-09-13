Newsletter: Best of Dayton winners sneak peek, other food news 🏆🍴

Hey Dayton!

Welcome to our weekly Dayton Food & Dining Newsletter!

The Air Force Marathon is Saturday and that means many people are going to be loading up on some carbs. If you didn’t get tickets for the Gourmet Pasta Dinner held at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Troni Brothers Italian Restaurant in Xenia is a great option for your pre-race meal.

Last week, I ran in the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival 5K to ease my nerves before running in the Air Force 10K and of course I had to do my whole pre-race ritual by eating a pasta dinner at Troni Brothers.

I had the Baked Ziti and my husband had Romeo’s Piatto, which included lasagna, stuffed shells and manicotti. Our dinners were served with small salads and garlic rolls. We were absolutely stuffed! For me, Baked Ziti is my go-to and the sauce was fantastic!

This was our first time eating at the new Xenia restaurant and we will be back! We arrived during the dinner rush and snagged a seat at the bar.

Troni Brothers Italian Restaurant is located at 417 W. Second St. in the former space of Xenia China Inn. Good luck to everyone running this weekend!

» PHOTOS: Take a look inside Troni Brothers Italian Restaurant

Sneak Peek: Best of Dayton winners

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

As we head into the announcement of all Best of Dayton winners this Friday, we’re spending the week giving sneak peeks at some of the winners in our various food contests. Here’s what we’ve shared so far:

Best Wings

For the first time, Archer’s Tavern is taking home first place in Best Wings in our Best of Dayton contest.

In the first seven Best of Dayton contests, the winner was either Bunkers Bar and Grill or Roosters.

This win in Best Wings comes after Archer’s Tavern won the People’s Choice Award for “Best Damn Wing” at the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest in Kettering. Last year, the restaurant placed in three categories at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in New York.

Best Appetizer

As El Meson is celebrating 45 years of being part of the West Carrollton community, the restaurant has once again received first place in Best Appetizer. This is the second year in a row the restaurant has received this honor.

El Meson also won second place for Best Mexican Food.

Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Best Hamburger

Slyder’s Tavern, a Belmont tradition since 1948, has won Best Hamburger in this year’s contest.

The neighborhood restaurant has received this distinction in six out of eight of our contests. In the other two years, Slyder’s finished second.

Slyder’s also received second place for Best Neighborhood Bar.

Do you want to get the winners first on Friday? Sign up for the Dayton Daily News Midday Break newsletter, which is sent each weekday at 11:30 a.m. and you will have an exclusive first look at the winners.

2 festivals happening this weekend at Yellow Cab Tavern

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, Yellow Cab Tavern is hosting two festivals.

On Friday, they are hosting the inaugural Dayton Seafood Fest from 5 to 9 p.m. with a variety of vendors serving dishes made with crab, shrimp, lobster and more. Participating vendors include Naughty Lobster, Cray Cray Cajun, Cousin Maine Lobster, Thai1On, The Lumpia Queen and several others.

Return to the Yellow Cab on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. for a tasting event featuring 15 local breweries.

“Beer! A Celebration of Dayton Brewing” will have 6-ounce pours costing $3 each. Those planning to attend can purchase eight, 6-ounce pours ahead of the event online for $20.

The Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton.

Restaurant applies for liquor license in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A new restaurant could be coming soon to the Breitenstrater Square Shopping Center on Patterson Road in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood.

According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Mamasitas LLC DBA Mamasitas applied for several permits on Sept. 7 for 1060-1062 Patterson Road in Dayton.

The new restaurant would be located in the former space of Myracles Bar and Grill. The site previously housed Paradise Key Cafe South and Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers.

Several new establishments have opened in the Belmont neighborhood this year including Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon, Billie Gold Bubble Tea and Waffle House

Ann Heller’s favorite recipes: Sausage & Apples

Ann Heller’s career at the Dayton Daily News spanned three decades where she wrote about food and restaurants. She also published two cookbooks including “The Best of It’s Simple!’’

“Fall is Ohio’s brief season of glory. The leaves turn, the sky is brilliant blue, and farm markets set out their colorful crops of squash and pumpkins and apples,” Heller wrote. “Crisp nights whet appetites for substantial fare such as this dinner of sausage and apples.”

Ingredients:

4 large, tart, cooking apples

4 teaspoons unsalted butter

1 1/2 pounds smoked sausage, cut in eight chunks

3/4 cup dry white wine

2 ounces brandy (optional)

Directions: Peel and core the apples. Slice in 1/2-inch thick slices. Melt the butter in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat. Add the apples and sausage chunks to the pan. Cook, stirring apples occasionally and turning sausage, for 12 to 15 minutes. The apples should brown lightly and become soft, but not mushy.

Remove the sausage and apples to a serving dish. Add wine and optional brandy to the skillet. Raise heat, and stir the boiling liquid to dissolve the good pan juices. When the liquid is reduced by half, pour over apples.

Serve with plain boiled or steamed potatoes. Or, for a more substantial meal, serve with sauerkraut and mashed potatoes.

This recipe makes four servings, but it is easily adaptable for additional people. Figure on two 4-inch chunks of sausage for people with hearty appetites, and generally one apple per person.

Quick Bites:

🍕 Napoli’s Pizza to open second location: The new pizza shop is expect to open by November at 3783 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek near Knollwood Garden Center and Landscaping.

🥃 How to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month: Two downtown Dayton establishments are hosting a variety of bourbon tastings. Click here for more details.

🍵 New bubble tea shop opens in Sugarcreek Twp.: Vivi Bubble Tea features a variety of authentic Taiwanese bubble teas and toppings.

Tell Us:

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open up, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

Last week, I asked readers to tell me about their favorite dish from Taqueria Mixteca. Bob Doncaster told me I need to try their guacamole. His favorite dishes include the chorizo quesadilla/taco option for lunch, chiles rellenos or any of the shrimp dishes.

I also received several suggestions of other local Mexican restaurants to try including El Gallo Cocina Mexicana in Riverside, Lola’s Mexican Restaurant in Centerville and Dos Lunas Mexican Bar & Grill in Tipp City.

Thanks for the suggestions! Remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories. I’ll have continuous updates on my Facebook or Twitter pages.