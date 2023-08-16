Newsletter: Birria bonanza 🌮, new sushi concept coming soon 🍣

Hey Dayton!

Welcome to our weekly Dayton Food & Dining Newsletter! If you’ve been following my weekly updates, you should know by now that I love Mexican food. My first memories of eating at a Mexican restaurant was in the early 2000s with my parents. The restaurant was located in Xenia where the Tim Hortons/Cold Stone Creamery stands today. I have no idea what the restaurant was called, but if you know, please email me here.

Most of the time when I get Mexican food I’m going because I have a craving for chips and salsa, but ever since I’ve been on this beat, it seems like I’ve been wanting birria tacos more and more.

Birria can be found throughout the Dayton region with chefs adding their own unique twists. From birria tacos, burritos and quesadillas to birria ramen, mac and cheese, wings, burgers and fries, the possibilities are endless.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Several chefs in the region told me they take a traditional Mexican birria recipe and add different seasonings and ingredients to make it their own. Anthony Thomas, owner of Taco Street Co., mixes a traditional recipe with his late mother’s pot roast recipe to create the ultimate comfort food.

Consumer research firm Datassential reported in Nov. 2022 that 23 percent of the U.S. population knows of birria. Awareness was highest among Hispanic and Gen Z consumers, yet only 13 percent have tried it.

Have you tried birria tacos? Click here for a list of places throughout the Dayton region offering birria-inspired items.

Tender Mercy to add elevated sushi concept to back room

Dōzo, an elevated sushi concept, is being added to the back room of Tender Mercy in downtown Dayton with a grand opening planned for Tuesday, Aug. 29.

“Dōzo at Tender Mercy is not and cannot be another Midwestern sushi spot that offers ‘something for everyone,’ so guests shouldn’t expect egg rolls, tempura veggies or composed dishes with broadly Asian pretexts,” said Chris Dimmick, co-owner of Tender Mercy.

The a la carte menu will be on steady rotation and a pre-fix tasting menu will highlight the chef’s very best expressions for those looking for a more traditional Omakase experience.

The new experience will be led by Chef Lawrence Hahm, a New York native most likely known in the Dayton area for making sushi with his family at Dorothy Lane Market.

Dōzo will permanently take over all 38 seats in the back room at Tender Mercy. While all signature cocktails and menu programming from Tender Mercy will be available at Dōzo, the sushi experience will only be available with a reservation for the back room, Dimmick said.

National restaurant chain closes final Dayton region location

Credit: Mark Fisher Credit: Mark Fisher

The Ruby Tuesday restaurant at 1780 W. Main St. in Troy, just west of I-75′s exit 74, closed its doors last week.

“Unfortunately, this location is permanently closed,” a sign posted at the business said. “Thank you for your years of support in the Troy community.”

The Troy location was the last Ruby Tuesday in the Dayton region. Ruby Tuesday used to have multiple locations in the Dayton area including a restaurant on Far Hills Avenue in Washington Twp. and another on Miller Lane in Butler Twp. Both avoided a round of closures around 2014-16, but then closed permanently in spring 2020 during the COVID pandemic.

The closest Ruby Tuesday to the Dayton area is in Sharonville near Cincinnati.

I want to know what’s your favorite memory of dining at Ruby Tuesday? If you don’t have a favorite memory, what was your go-to order? Email me here and you may be featured in an upcoming story.

Diced in Dayton returns to showcase creativity of local chefs

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Diced in Dayton, a chef’s challenge similar to the Food Network reality series “Chopped,” will be held at Top of the Market on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Last year marked Miami Valley Meals’ inaugural Diced in Dayton competition showcasing the talent of area chefs, while raising money for the nonprofit organization.

Chefs participating in the competition will receive a mystery box of ingredients a couple days before the event with the freedom to create any small plate they desire. The mystery box will contain a protein, starch, a fresh fruit or vegetable and a fourth ingredient that may be seen as a curveball, said Taylor Naragon, marketing and development director of Miami Valley Meals.

The Diced in Dayton competition is similar to what the chefs at Miami Valley Meals endure every day. Miami Valley Meals receives an unpredictable surplus of food from suppliers and distributors which they transform into new and exciting meals for those in need.

Chefs participating in this year’s event include Ashley Ashbrook of Blind Dogs, Jasmine Brown of De’Lish Cafe and Nate Lansangan of Kung Fu BBQ. Last year’s champion was Executive Chef Katy Evans of Coldwater Cafe in Tipp City.

» Tickets for the event are on sale: Find out how you can get involved in the competition

Ann Heller’s favorite recipes: Pasta Pizzaiola

Ann Heller’s career at the Dayton Daily News spanned three decades where she wrote about food and restaurants. She also published two cookbooks including “The Best of It’s Simple!’’

“If you’re hungering for the taste of pizza but don’t want to go out, there’s an easy alternative — pasta alla pizzaiola,” Heller wrote. “The Neapolitan sauce, made with tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, onions and seasoned with oregano, has the pizza taste. And you can improvise, adding your favorite pizza ingredients — green peppers or mushrooms.”

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, minced

1 large clove garlic, minced

3 tomatoes, peeled and chopped (you can use a 14-ounce can of drained Italian plum tomatoes instead)

1 teaspoon oregano

salt and freshly ground pepper

8 ounces rotini or any comparable pasta shape

6 ounces grated mozzarella

2 ounces pepperoni, slivered

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Directions: In medium-sized pan, sauté the onion in the oil until it softens. Add the garlic and stir for 1 minute. Add the chopped tomatoes, oregano, salt to taste and 6 to 8 grinds of pepper. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until most of the excess moisture evaporates.

Meanwhile, bring water to a boil in a large pot, add 2 teaspoons salt, and then add the pasta. Cook until it is al dente; just firm to the bite. Drain and return to the pot.

Toss immediately with a little olive oil and mix in tomato sauce, pepperoni and half the mozzarella cheese.

Pour the mixture into a baking dish and top with remaining cheese. Sprinkle with additional oregano and freshly grated Parmesan cheese and bake in a 400 degree oven for 10 minutes or until bubbling. Makes 4 servings.

Quick Bites:

🍔 Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers coming soon to Beavercreek: The restaurant is slated to open next month, barring any unforeseen delays.

🥓 Bacon Fest returns Saturday to Fraze Pavilion: The Kettering venue will host 20 restaurants and food trucks bringing a variety of bacon-inspired dishes.

🍕 Dewey’s brings back seasonal Elote pizza: The Elote pizza, paying homage to traditional Elote street corn with a few creative twists, is available now through Sept. 18. Read more about the pizza here.

🍴 Texas Roadhouse opens Warren County location: The new restaurant at 2689 Water Park Drive in Mason features a drive-through for pick-up orders.

Best of Dayton

Voting for this year’s Best of Dayton contest has concluded! This year we had 152 contests in nine categories: Around Town, Auto, Beauty & Wellness, Food, Dining & Drinking, Health & Medical, Home Improvement, Professional Services, Recreation and Retail.

Winners will be announced Friday, Sept. 15. A special section will be published in the Dayton Daily News on Sunday, Sept. 17.

» WINNERS COMING SOON: Find out here how to be the first to get the results

Tell Us:

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open up, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

Also, remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories. I’ll have continuous updates on my Facebook or Twitter pages.