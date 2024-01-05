Newsletter: Blink and you may miss Winsupply’s latest move

While I’m waiting (and waiting) for warmth, let’s talk some business news.

Meanwhile, If you blink, you might miss Winsupply’s latest move south of Dayton. The company has been busy in recent years acquiring property around its Moraine headquarters at a fairly rapid clip. Here is its most recent announcement.

Blue Berry Cafe to open second location at former Golden Nugget site

The Blue Berry Cafe, long a Bellbrook staple, is opening a second location in the former space of the Golden Nugget Pancake House at 2932 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, property owner Winsupply Inc. said.

Grateful: Natalie Jones reports that Blue Berry Cafe owners Kelley Andary and Ray Jean announced in a Facebook post they are closing their doors at 72 Bellbrook Plaza after business on Jan. 19.

“We’re deeply grateful for Winsupply’s belief in our work ethic and vision. Our passion is bringing people together over great meals, creating a space where the community feels at home,” the owners said.

Fairfield Commons mall compromises with mall walker group on walking hours

Walking within malls has been a thing in all kinds of weather. But it’s especially a thing during Ohio winters.

Walking it back: From reporter London Bishop, we learn that the Mall of Fairfield Commons has reached a compromise with a local mall walkers group after announcing a later daily opening.

Previously, mall officials said the mall would open at 11 a.m. — rather than the previous 9:30 a.m. — on weekdays and at noon Sundays.

After being contacted by the Dayton Daily News, the mall announced a compromise that would open the mall doors at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

‘We can work with it:’ Mary Standridge is a mall walker who has enjoyed the mall as a “safe and enjoyable place to walk where it’s not raining or snowing.”

She and other walkers welcome the compromise.

“We can work with it,” she said.

Two popular Miamisburg restaurants go up for sale

Readers were all over this story online.

From Alexis Larson, we learn that Chef Maria Walusis will be putting her two popular Miamisburg restaurants on the market to sell.

Walusis wants a buyer to take over Watermark Restaurant, which has been operating in its location since 2017, and Backwater Voodoo, which opened in September 2021.

“Extremely challenging:” “The past four years have been extremely challenging, and restaurants are still struggling with so many issues. Much has changed and shifted, and made it even more difficult to operate and make a living,” Walusus said.

She also said she has lived with rheumatoid arthritis. “Keeping a 60-hour-a-week schedule has become very challenging.”

Premier anticipates decades-long impact from academic medical center with WSU

Wright State’s Boonshoft School of Medicine and Premier Health’s recently announced partnership last month may have impacts felt far into the future, both sides say.

Growth: The hospital system is anticipating new opportunities for growth and access to additional federal funding to bring physician residency programs to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, reporters Samantha Wildow and London Bishop found.

Opportunity: “Our biggest growth opportunity is to take care of patients who live in our communities, in our backyards today, and who are leaving to go to Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland, Indianapolis. And we want them to stay here, and there’s a significant growth opportunity for that,” said Dr. Chad Whelan, president of Miami Valley Hospital and Premier Health’s chief operating officer.

