Newsletter: Brewery adds new beer to lineup, new fine dining restaurant coming soon & more food news 🍺🍴

“We’ve been working toward and hinting at a beer like this for a very long time and think it will really serve to highlight the approachability of our products and who we are as a brewery... a place with something for everyone,” said Head Brewer Natalie Iseli-Smith.

The brewery will celebrate with a launch party from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 21 at its Barrel Room, located at 1475 Xenia Ave. in Yellow Springs.

In addition to the new beer, the brewery will have special edition kegs of their core brands:

Boat Show (India Pale Ale)

Zoetic (American Pale Ale)

Captain Stardust (Saison)

Creative Space (Hazy IPA)

Raspberry Springer (Fruited Golden Ale)

These kegs will be very limited — pouring about 50 beers each — and feature infusions such as fruit, herbs, vanilla or chocolate.

***

Owners of Grist to open new fine dining restaurant

The owners of Grist are opening a new restaurant in Dayton’s Oregon District promising a high-end experience.

Resonant, expected to open in May, will be located at 524 E. Fifth St. in the former space of Roost Modern Italian.

“This is an outlet that my wife and I want given our fine dining background,” said Patrick Van Voorhis, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Casey. “My goal is to create something that can be a special occasion restaurant for everyone.”

Something new is coming soon to the former Troy Frisch’s

A restaurant by the Big Boy Restaurant Group is coming soon to the former Frisch’s Big Boy location in Troy.

An occupancy permit was issued to Big Boy by the city of Troy for 20 Troy Town Drive, according to City Development Director Tim Davis. The restaurant is expected to open this month.

Information on the new restaurant, including its name, will be released once details are confirmed, Krysti Barnhill of RASOR Communicators, Strategists, Creatives of Cincinnati, said in an email Friday afternoon.

Quick Bites

🍉 New smoothie shop coming soon to Washington Twp.: Better Blend is set to celebrate its grand opening on April 5.

🍺 Dayton brewery expands hours: Little Fish Brewing Company is now open on Tuesdays and will now be open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. READ MORE

🍴 New late night food option to open in West Carrollton: Crave Cure Kitchen is an online order only business expected to open mid-July or August.

🐟 It’s fish fry season: Here’s a list of events planned in Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties.

Best of Dayton 🏆

The Best of Dayton contest presented by the Dayton Daily News is back celebrating the best, brightest and most important things in the region.

This year, we have nearly two dozen new categories, so be sure to explore all of your options on the ballot.

Here’s what you need to know:

The contest will have a nomination period (today through March 28), for you to submit any people or businesses you’d like, followed by a voting period (April 21-May 16) after a list of finalists is selected in each category.

The number of nominations a person or business receives will heavily determine the list of finalists.

Winners will be announced June 27, followed by a special section published in the Dayton Daily News on June 29.

Special delivery: Mayor Mims, Dublin Pub, DEXA show off new drone service

To help kick off St. Patrick’s Day festivities at the Dublin Pub, DEXA, formerly known as Drone Express, delivered a lunch of fish and chips via drone to Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims Jr.

This event marked the first-ever restaurant drone delivery in Dayton.

DEXA’s latest partnership with the Dublin Pub shows how restaurant and convenience items can be delivered to homes within a one-mile radius in just 15 minutes.

The company has built an online marketplace similar to DoorDash or Instacart where retailers can put their goods on its site. For $5.99 a month, customers can get unlimited deliveries with no minimum order or tipping.

Photos from St. Patrick’s Day weekend 🍀

Did you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? Our photographers stopped by several restaurants throughout the region.

Check out their photo galleries:

Here’s what I’ve been eating:

I have become a regular at Cherry House Cafe in Beavercreek over the last couple of Fridays ordering the same thing — a chef salad with ranch and a side of fries with honey mustard.

The salad is big enough to split with another person or you can save the other half for leftovers. The fries are a must try because they’re super crispy and don’t knock the honey mustard until you try it.

Other favorites my husband and I have from Cherry House include the chicken salad sandwich and the meatloaf sandwich.

Connect with me ✉️

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

