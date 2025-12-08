Newsletter: Bringing Hollywood to Ohio

Said DeWine: “The film and theater production tax credit attracts major film and theater productions to Ohio, bringing jobs while highlighting Ohio’s appeal as a premier destination to live, work and visit.”

What we learned: Our investigation found the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit has provided hundreds of millions of dollars over the years, though Republicans and Democrats alike question its value.

Films that hit the big screen this year with help from state funds include “Superman.” About a quarter of the box office hit was shot in Cincinnati and Cleveland backed by more than $11 million in Ohio tax credits.

Cost: The program costs the state $50 million annually.

Business expansion possibilities has Dayton looking anew at radar tower

What you need to know: Dayton’s aviation department wants the Federal Aviation Administration to study moving a radar tower to support more development around Dayton International Airport property.

Why this matters: Relocating or removing the equipment could open up some 115 acres of developable space, perhaps allowing Sierra Nevada Corp. to expand its maintenance, repair and operations facilities, and the land may be attractive to other aviation-focused companies, city documents say.

Springfield’s Mercy Health makes inroads in Fairborn

What happened: Mercy Health–Springfield acquired two new care locations in Fairborn.

Beginning today, Mercy Health-Occupational Health Services at Fairborn Citran will open at 7774 Dayton-Springfield Road, which will allow the hospital system “to broaden its ability to meet the needs of local employers and their workforces,” the system said.

Amazon proposal advances in Wilmington but residents want a pause

The situation: Wilmington City Council chambers overflowed recently as dozens of residents voiced concerns about a proposed Amazon data center in the community.

The council voted to advance the proposal beyond the first of the required three readings.

The concern: “You really just don’t want to put a 900-pound gorilla in a baby bassinet. That’s really what we’re talking about here,” one resident told the council.

ALSO: A data center in Trenton: The situation there.

ALSO: And a center for Sidney.

ALSO: Can our grid handle this?

White Lotus owner to retire

For those who love this downtown mainstay, a sad story from food and dining reporter Natalie Jones

What to know: When Yong Shoop took over White Lotus Café & Diner, also known as Yummy Burger, on East Third Street downtown, she had just retired from operating a catering company at The Radisson, off Interstate 75 near Needmore Road.

After 21 years as a one-woman show, she said it’s time for her to retire. Her last day will be Dec. 30.

“We could not ask for a better community partner, than Jeff Hoagland.” Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, interim commander, Air Force Materiel Command, which is headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Read the story.

“Approximately 9,000 jobs have been created on land around the airport over the past ten years, including jobs at companies like P&G, Amazon, Chewy, Crocs, etc. With the expansion of airport infrastructure, we anticipate creating about 4,000 more jobs in the next ten years.” Melissa Riley Patsiavos, marketing and air services development director with the Dayton department of aviation. Read the story above.

$463,877: What Ohio spent to bring a musical to the stage for one night in Springfield and two in Akron in November. Read our story above.

13,000: Federal funding cuts could result in more than 13,000 Ohioans losing the roofs above their heads, according to groups that combat homelessness. Read the story.

1,830: From 2021 to 2025, the more than 2,500 manufacturers in the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association’s 14-county Southwestern Ohio region had 1,830 average job openings each month. Read the story.

Tracking Santa: NORAD will do it for the 70th time on Christmas Eve.

Rest in peace: Karen Wick, Coco’s owner, Dayton school board member.

New bakery: Coming soon to Troy Street.

A Tipp tax reduction: For property owners.

Paramount vs. Netflix: Battle of the billions.