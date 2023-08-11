Newsletter: Buc-ee’s becomes a big deal in Buckeye State

Hey, Dayton: Welcome to another edition of your business newsletter.

Fancy gas stations with lots of food and amenities are a big deal lately, in case you haven’t noticed.

Still, in the recent spate of convenience and gas store expansions across our region, one name stood out for not being on the development to-do list — Buc-ee’s.

That may be about to change. If you’ve never experienced a Buc-ee’s, you’ll have a chance soon not far from home.

The first Buckeye State Buc-ee’s is coming to Huber Heights

Plans submitted to the city of Huber Heights show a 75,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s on a 52-acre site at the northeast corner of the Interstate 70/State Route 235 interchange, according to an Aug. 9 memo from Huber Heights City Planner Aaron Sorrell.

‘Yes, this is Huber Heights:’ The mayor of Huber was exacting about the municipal boundaries at work in this area.

“Yes, this is Huber Heights, not New Carlisle or Park Layne,” Jeff Gore said in a social media post. “Representatives from Buc-ee’s will be at the planning commission meeting on Tuesday August 15th. You won’t have to drive to Kentucky now to get your beef jerky and brisket sandwiches. Welcome to Huber Heights Buc-ee’s.”

Michaels aims to replace shuttered area BuyBuy Baby location

Here’s one business move that will be a big deal to my wife. Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is planning to open a new location at 6146 Wilmington Pike, reporter Eric Schwartzberg tells us.

Crafty plans: The new business in Sugarcreek Twp. would replace a BuyBuy Baby, a chain retailer offering baby gear, furniture, clothes and toys. That location closed this summer as part of Bed Bath & Beyond’s bankruptcy.

Developer pulls out of $40M Marian Meadows project in Huber Heights

Speaking of Huber Heights, this next story may have been a bit of a disappointment.

Reporter Aimee Hancock reports that a $40 million plan to redevelop the site of the former Marian Meadows shopping center is in flux after a key developer pulled out of the project.

Construction of a large senior housing and apartment complex was originally set to begin around September 2022. That hasn’t happened.

Costs: “Unfortunately, due to timing, labor shortages, and rising construction costs, they were unable to make the project work,” a firm spokeswoman recently told this newspaper.

Oregon Express for sale in Dayton: ‘We will continue to do this until the right buyers come along’

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

This caught my eye. Our incredibly busy food and dining reporter Natalie Jones told us that the owners of The Oregon Express in downtown Dayton are ready to retire and pass the torch.

“It’s been a great business. It’s still a great business,” said Terry Adkins, who has co-owned the pizza tavern with his brother-in-law, Joe Bavaro, for almost 40 years.

Pizza tavern landmark: The Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St. in Dayton, is listed by Dori Gabriel of Sunbelt Business Brokers of Dayton. The asking price is $325,000.

PUCO approves new AES Ohio electric security plan, raising rates

Electric rates are rising.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved a new “electric security plan” for AES Ohio Wednesday, setting in place higher Dayton-area residential electric rates for the next three years.

The net increase will be $5.33 a month for a resident who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month. That may rise as the utility mays distribution investments, a PUCO spokesman told me.

‘Rapid growth:’ Approval “represents a significant milestone for AES Ohio to create meaningful reliability improvements while supporting customer needs and the rapid growth of the Dayton region,” Ahmed Pasha, acting AES president, U.S. utilities, said after the vote.

Business moves

Forbes has named Hartzell Aviation’s flagship company Hartzell Propeller to the global media company’s 2023 list of America’s Best Small Employers.

Hartzell Propeller is listed as the 64th best small employer on a roster of the top 300 organizations recognized, out of 10,000 total American employers originally considered. The company was also listed in the top five of all employers in the Aerospace and Defense category.

Quick hits

Air Force Marathon needs volunteers: And consider donating so that an enlisted member may run.

It’s August. Time to talk about Oktoberfest: ‘Tis the season, after all.

Veterans, take heed: If you’re interested in PACT Act benefits applied retroactively, here’s your new application deadline.

Speaking of gas stations: Wawa is waiting on its shot in Fairborn.

Scenes from a wedding: Scene 75 is making changes.