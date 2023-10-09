Newsletter: Businesses join Air Force in new era of digital transformation

It’s early in the work week, and there’s already plenty to talk about.

Embracing digital technology is taking on growing urgency, and not just in business.

Gen. Duke Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, told the Defense Acquisition University that “Digital Materiel Management” is increasingly important to his command’s work.

“We have no time to waste,” Richardson said. “It takes about 16 years for the United States to deliver a major weapon system. China averages seven years. That’s a nine-year disparity eroding our competitive advantage at an alarming rate.”

Digital transformation is here to stay

Digital transformation is not merely a business world buzzword, panel members said at a joint Ohio Chamber of Commerce/University of Dayton event last Friday.

Bottom line: Instead, digital tools provide ways for businesses to create value for customers and for the nation to defend itself, members said.

One reason Friday’s forum was interesting: Stacie Hoelscher, director of the new University of Dayton Research Institute’s Digital Transformation Center (DTC), was introduced.

I requested an interview with Hoelscher, and a UD spokeswoman told me that the university is planning to invite the media to the “DTC,” hopefully in a few weeks. Stay tuned

Developers go after millions in funding for Dayton projects

Heavy hitters in downtown Dayton redevelopment efforts are vying for state tax incentives for major investments that they say will build on their successful and celebrated revitalization projects, Reporter Cory Frolik recently told us.

A group redeveloping the Dayton Arcade is seeking about $14 million in state tax credits to help fund $140 million in projects for the “Arcade District.”

Why it matters: The funding would go toward improvements at the historic arcade complex, plus renovate a large nearby office tower, the Centre City building, and a parking garage.

“This is our third attempt to win a (Transformational Mixed-Use Development Program) tax credit allocation and critical to the continued redevelopment of the south-end of downtown Dayton,” said David Williams, vice president of development of the Dayton office for Cross Street Partners.

State closing US 35 ramp at Woodman interchange

A much-used U.S. 35 ramp will be closing for about six months as part of the $10.3 million Woodman Drive interchange realignment, the state announced Friday.

Traffic changes: The ramp from Woodman to U.S. 35 westbound will close Thursday and is tentatively not expected to reopen until next April, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

New anchor business opens at Kettering’s Town & Country

A new anchor tenant opened at the Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering on Friday, Staff Writer Nick Blizzard reported recently.

Ross Dress for Less — a national clothing and home decor retailer with two other Dayton-area locations — held a soft opening last Friday and planned its grand opening the next day, Store Manager Rosanna Gregory said.

Growth: Ross Dress for Less is the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the U.S., according to Town & Country owners Casto and Skilken Gold.

The Kettering site will be its 23rd location in the state.

Ohio Bar Foundation to bestow its highest honor on a Dayton attorney this week

Coolidge Wall attorney Merle Wilberding will receive The Ritter Award Thursday in Columbus, the highest honor the Ohio State Bar Foundation can give an attorney.

Talking to Wilberding is a bit like taking a walk through history. This gentleman has done and seen a lot.

Selfless: But Wilberding’s friend Tom Lasley perhaps put it best.

“Merle is someone who is selfless, and I’ve seen him give of himself in so many different ways,” Lasley told me.

Business update

So far, about 25,000 auto workers nationally have gone on strike since the United Auto Workers’ contract with Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors expired Sept. 15. With the new Mack Trucks walkout this week, about 30,000 UAW workers total are on strike somewhere.

DMAX in Brookville and Moraine continues to operate, making diesel truck engines.

According to federal data in 2021, Ohio ranked seventh among states which export the most automobiles. Ford Motor Co., Jeep and Honda all have assembly plants in the Buckeye state.

The second biggest auto assembly plant in America isn’t far away. It’s Toyota’s $8.5 billion Georgetown, Ky. operation, with just shy of 10,000 workers.

