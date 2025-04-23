Newsletter: By Golly’s opens in Springfield, a battle of the city’s best bartenders & more food news 🍴🍸

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

By Golly’s originally started in Milford in 1983 and is known for its burgers, chicken wings, hand-cut waffle fries and festive environment.

The most popular burger on the menu is By Golly’s Bacon & Cheddar Burger featuring the restaurant’s signature By Golly sauce.

Those who order wings should try the OMG sauce. It’s a little spicier than “hot,” with good flavor. Other popular sauces include the Sweet Thai Chili and Carolina Gold.

The restaurant offers gluten-free options including a dedicated gluten-free fryer. It’s gluten-free buns, pizza crusts and hoagie rolls are sourced from Sunny Marie’s.

“We know we want to grow outside of Cincinnati,” Owner Lance Sizemore previously said. “We’ve been looking at Dayton, Springfield, Lexington and Louisville as our next market.”

READ MORE: By Golly’s owner considers sites in Dayton

***

Meadowlark bartender who won Buckeye Vodka ‘Battle’ ready to defend title

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

After taking home first place at the Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders last year, Meadowlark’s Louis Connelly is ready to once again introduce people to something they wouldn’t normally try.

Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders is 6 to 9:30 p.m. tonight at the Steam Plant in downtown Dayton.

Connelly’s inspiration for creating new drinks typically comes from food.

“Last year, I was making a lot of curries at home,” Connelly said. “The last drink was a Thai coconut curry inspired drink.”

READ MORE: Meadowlark’s cocktail menu is heavy on the classics with seasonal modifications

Bellbrook’s Sugar Maple Festival returns this weekend

The Sugar Maple Festival returns to downtown Bellbrook this weekend with several food vendors offering maple inspired treats, a hot dog eating contest, expanded beer garden hours and much more.

Death Grip Donuts is returning to the festival with three exclusive maple offerings:

Local’s Only (a maple glazed doughnut stacked with three mini World Famous Uncle Boof pancakes, topped with cinnamon butter and finished with a maple drizzle)

Smothered & Covered (a maple glazed doughnut that’s stacked with buttery waffles)

Mamaw’s 2.0 (a maple glazed doughnut stuffed with honey butter and topped with powdered sugar)

Schmidt’s Sausage Haus is featuring a maple cream puff.

Quick Bites

🧋 UD grad to open sparkling beverage studio: Jukebox combines the modern coffee shop experience with a cocktail bar vibe. READ MORE

🥪 Dayton Street Eats to reopen in Kettering: The carryout restaurant next to Bee-Gee’s Market will now have a condensed menu allowing the owners to serve their customers faster.

🍜 Family behind Blossom Juicy Bar to open new restaurant: Bushido Ramen Shop will be located at 2607 Wilmington Pike in Kettering. READ MORE

🫖 New cafe near Wright State is a fusion of cultures: Chai Corner features tea, Turkish coffee, Indian street food and more.

Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway reopens for good

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

After closing its doors for a month, Sherri and Steve Zelen have reopened Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway on Old Troy Pike.

They’re known for their Manhattans and Old Fashions, as well as $1.50 beers and $2.50 rum and cokes.

As far as pizza, favorites include:

Round-Up (pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green pepper, mozzarella/provolone cheese and red pizza sauce)

Hog Roast (bacon, sausage, pepperoni, salami, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella/provolone cheese and red pizza sauce)

ODP Philly Steak (mozzarella/provolone cheese, grilled green peppers and onions with a base of Caesar dressing)

READ MORE: Owners expand menu with larger pizza, new meatballs

Your Vegan Chef wants Dayton to know vegan food can be flavorful and good

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Shamika Milliner, owner of Your Vegan Chef in Dayton, went fully vegan in 2018 at 28 years old.

“I believe that vegan food definitely has a misconception to be bland, flavorless,” Milliner said. “For me, I really enjoy showing people that you can have good food and it can be flavorful and it can also be dairy-free and meat-free.”

Your Vegan Chef shares the space at 100 N. James H. McGee Blvd. with The Munchin’ Buddha, Ruby’s Delights and Taste of Jamaica.

WATCH: Your Vegan Chef makes mushroom fried chicken

Connect with me ✉️

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

Remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories. I’ll have continuous updates on my Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages.