Newsletter: CareSource’s Dayton future

About five years ago, a study by the Center for Economic Development at Cleveland State University, found CareSource, a health plan company headquartered downtown, has a total economic output of nearly $1 billion in the Buckeye State.

An impact of $1 billion? That’s worth a care.

Ohio tax break opens door to 167 new CareSource jobs

What happened: The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved tax breaks for several Dayton-area companies this week, including incentives aimed at securing an expansion of CareSource’s downtown Dayton headquarters.

The authority’s board approved credits for CareSource, a downtown health insurance company, and Riverain Technologies, which develops medical technologies that use AI (among other area expansions).

Why it matters: As a growing employer, CareSource has been hugely important to Dayton.

“CareSource creates a significant economic impact for the region and Ohio,” Iryna V. Lendel, director of the Center for Economic Development, said in 2020. “For every two employees, the company supports an additional job in the Dayton region and another job in Ohio outside of Dayton.”

More than 100 million-dollar homes planned in Washington Twp.

Moving up: An area developer plans to build 135 new homes in one of Ohio’s faster-growing communities.

Luxury homebuilder Design Homes & Development Co. is building two neighborhoods. One is Mill Creek East, which will add 38 single-family homes on 26.3 acres just north of Social Row Road on the east side of Clyo Road in Washington Twp.

Joby plans to double production in Dayton and California

The plan: Dayton aviation manufacturer Joby Aviation, Inc. said Wednesday it intends to double its American manufacturing capacity.

The company’s goal is the production of four aircraft per month in 2027.

Seize the moment: Joby leaders see the moment as opportune. Joby has recently disclosed more than $1 billion in what it sees as potential aircraft and service sales, while the U.S. government’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, announced in September, aims to jumpstart air taxi operations, the company said.

After nearly 76 years, Price Stores closes its doors

The announcement: Price Stores, a 75-year-old retailer in Dayton for men’s clothing, tuxedos, bridal, and prom-wear, will close its doors at the end of the month.

Price Stores opened Feb. 15, 1950, spending its first seven decades at Fourth and Jefferson streets in downtown Dayton, before moving to Centerville in 2020, to 553 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, across the street from Hauer Music, another former longtime downtown Dayton business.

Dayton Mall Macy’s to remain open

The latest: Macy’s says its Dayton Mall store is not closing and will continue to serve customers in the region.

Recent speculation about a potential shutdown stemmed from comments made earlier this year by a store manager to several area media outlets.

However: That information “does not reflect a company decision or official Macy’s communication,” a Macy’s spokesperson told this news outlet this week.

