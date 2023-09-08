Newsletter: Chaminade-Julienne High School extends downtown holdings

Welcome to another edition of your business newsletter. It’s Friday, and you’re ready for it. So am I.

From advanced manufacturing to an energetic retail and restaurant scene, local entrepreneurs have been keeping our team of reporters busy. This is where we’ll talk trends, changes and analysis of what’s happening in the region.

Thank you for reading. You can reach me at tom.gnau@coxinc.com and (937) 681-5610. Drop me a line, tell me what’s going on. Here’s me on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Chaminade-Julienne High School has invested in real estate around its South Ludlow Street core for years, creating Roger Glass Stadium and a practice field northeast of Longworth and Washington streets, as well as a tennis complex between Eaker and Franklin streets.

The Catholic school has also invested along Eaker itself, creating its Founders Center and Skelton Family Community Center.

The Dayton Daily News first reported the school’s latest investment last week.

CJ to tear down newest downtown acquisition, ‘reimagine’ Dayton campus

Chaminade Julienne bought what was the Terminal Cold Storage/Dayton Frozen Solutions building along 20 to 60 Eaker recently for $675,000.

Opening new doors: CJ President Dan Meixner told me in 2021 that the school’s 15- to 20-year master plan has called for an expansion of its campus where possible.

This acquisition “will open doors to new teaching and learning spaces that will shape the experiences of students for generations to come,” the school said.

But the first step will be securing the money to tear down the former cold storage building, a school spokeswoman said.

One of Dayton’s largest businesses buys two properties

Speaking of making investments in one’s neighborhood, Winsupply has spent nearly $4 million on properties near its Moraine campus.

Growing in Moraine: The company purchased 3077 Kettering Blvd. for $730,000 on Aug. 29 and 3171 South Dixie Drive for $3.6 million on Aug. 30, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records.

Recall that last year Winsupply dedicated its Richard W. Schwartz Center for Innovation at 3300 Kettering Boulevard in Moraine.

True north: Resonant Sciences CEO talks new Beavercreek location, new Cerberus investment

J. Micah North is a native of Chattanooga, Tenn., a Virginia Military Institute graduate, a veteran of Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works and an engineer.

He also is CEO and co-founder of Resonant Sciences, which just opened a fourth Beavercreek location. This week he gave me a tour of his company’s new site on Indian Ripple Road, the former Vineyard Church youth Center. Here’s some of what he had to say.

‘Proud of our product.’ Military embraces AFRL medical tool developed at Wright-Patterson

Credit: 354th Fighter Wing Public Affair Credit: 354th Fighter Wing Public Affair

Researchers and engineers at the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are always busy.

One of their latest innovations: A durable, time-saving, potentially live-saving app called the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit or “BATDOK.”

‘Friendly to use:’ The app shines where paper records may not fare so well, Capt. Minjong Yoon, deputy product manager for BATDOK, told us.

West Carrollton forum provides update on River District project, including whitewater park

Plans for a whitewater project are “going to be unlike anything else in the immediate vicinity,” Mike Lucking, West Carrollton’s economic development director, said Thursday.

Mixed-use: About $15 million in public development would pay for a whitewater park with kayaking, river surfing, a lazy river feature and more. Another $75 million in private development would cover development costs for the adjacent mixed use portion of the project, which will include dining and retail options, along with apartments, condominium, a hotel and a medical office.

What do to this weekend

The Ohio Renaissance Festival has started, of course. But check out our fall festival guide on the more than 25 events across the region during what seems to be everyone’s favorite season.

Startup bootcamp

Aviatra Accelerators, a Dayton non-profit accelerator focused on empowering women entrepreneurs, announced its hybrid six-week ‘Fuel Your Startup Bootcamp’ starting on Sept. 19, via a live Zoom. This hybrid bootcamp is designed to foster the growth of newly established female-owned businesses.

Participants will also be provided with program materials, worksheets, shareable photos, access to the private Aviatra Alumni Facebook community, complimentary admission to Aviatra’s SOAR workshops and other alumni-exclusive events.

To learn more about the Dayton Fuel Your Startup bootcamp or to register, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fuel-your-startup-hybrid-business-success-bootcamp-for-women-tickets-696403921877?aff=oddtdtcreator

Participant cost is $149.

Quick hits

Memories of Chop Suey: Readers share memories of the Kettering restaurant.

You know how to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month: But in case you need a primer, Natalie Jones has you covered.

Aack!: The Dayton-born artist behind the ‘Cathy’ cartoon strip.

‘Freedom to Breathe:’ Reporter Rick McCrabb interviews Sen. J.D. Vance.

Joe Cool: Currently the highest-paid player in the NFL.