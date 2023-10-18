Newsletter: Changes happening at some of Dayton’s most iconic food spots 🍴

Hey Dayton!

Welcome to our weekly Dayton Food & Dining Newsletter! I feel like everyone loves a good Sunday brunch after a long weekend of running around. I know I did after going to Indiana’s Parke County Covered Bridge Festival on Friday, followed by the Yellow Springs Festival and the Waynesville Sauerkraut Festival on Saturday.

I went to the Bistro & Wine Bar at elé Cake Co.’s Austin Landing location and I have been missing out! The bistro has a special brunch menu starting at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. From Breakfast Enchiladas and A.M. Poutine to a Brunch Flatbread, Loaded Shrimp & Grits Bowl and Breakfast Sliders, they have a little bit of everything.

I had the Breakfast Sliders featuring a trio of breakfast favorites. The first slider had a pork sausage link, American cheese, scrambled egg, spinach and fig jam on a brioche bun. The next one had applewood-smoked bacon, garlic herb cheese, scrambled egg, arugula and tomato on a brioche bun. And the last one was a scrambled egg on a buttermilk biscuit topped with housemade chorizo gravy.

The chorizo gravy was AMAZING! I do not have a photo of that slider because my friend and I received the plate, tried the gravy and couldn’t stop eating it. The gravy does have a kick to it, but it was so good on top of the warm, buttery biscuit.

I also had a side of the Homestyle Potatoes and I do recommend!

I’m anxious to go back during the week to try their regular lunch/dinner menu. I’ve heard their Honey Fried Chicken Tacos are to die for!

Dayton Barbecue Company to open restaurant downtown

The Dayton Barbecue Company is opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the former location of Smokin’ Bar-B-Que in downtown Dayton.

Owner Eric Evans, a Dayton native and 2006 Trotwood-Madison High School graduate, started The Dayton Barbecue Company in 2021 by doing pop-ups across the Dayton area.

The Dayton Barbecue Company focuses on southern style barbecue. In this style, the food is cooked low and slow. Customer favorites include Baked Mac n’ Cheese, Chopped Brisket and Pulled Pork.

Evans is teaming up with Arthur Winfrey, his best friend since elementary school, for the brick-and-mortar location. Winfrey will be the chef and general manager of the restaurant.

They hope to be up and running by the second week of November for holiday orders and pop-up offerings. A grand opening is planned for late March.

If you haven’t tried The Dayton Barbecue Company, their next pop-up is at Toxic Brew Company from 6 p.m. to sold out on Friday, Oct. 20.

Lock 27 Brewing closes Dayton taproom

Lock 27 Brewing has closed its Dayton taproom at 329 E. First Street next to Day Air Ballpark but plans to continue brewing at this location.

“This is a business decision that will help us sustain our company to continue to grow over the next 10 years,” said Colin Barnhart, product and sales manager for Lock 27 Brewing.

Lock 27 founder Steve Barnhart opened the downtown Dayton location in 2017, four years after opening Lock 27′s original location in Centerville.

In 2018 to 2019, downtown was strong and growing, Colin told me.

After the coronavirus pandemic, the business witnessed several companies move operations to remote work. This trend resulted in less people organizing team lunches or happy hour socials at the brewery.

With the closing of the Dayton location, focus will shift toward the Centerville location at 1035 E. Main St.

New carryout in St. Anne’s Hill Historic District to open by end of month

The Local 937, a carryout featuring a quick-service sandwich shop, snacks, wine and beer, is expected to open at the end of October in St. Anne’s Hill Historic District.

Customers can expect a variety of snacks in addition to charcuterie boxes, hot or cold sandwiches, deviled eggs, cupcakes from Eat The Rich and much more.

The property at 1501 E. Fifth St. in Dayton was constructed likely in the 1860s and served for decades as a grocery store and market. It also served as a laundromat, ice cream shop, a magic and costume rental shop, and, more recently, an antiques and collectibles store.

Owner Rachel Gannon knew from the beginning she wanted to bring a convenience store to the district. After talking with people in the neighborhood, the sandwich shop aspect was added.

Sandwiches already on the menu include a Cuban, Reuben, Turkey Reuben, Chopped Italian Wrap, Chopped Club Wrap, Greek and Veggie. The two chopped sandwiches stem from the grinder sandwich that was popular on TikTok. Gannon said they are also working on a vegan sandwich option.

In addition to the carryout, a hair salon will be housed in the upstairs portion of the property.

Ann Heller’s favorite recipes: Fool-The-Eye Mashed Potatoes

Ann Heller’s career at the Dayton Daily News writing about food and restaurants spanned three decades. She also published two cookbooks including “The Best of It’s Simple!’’

“Buttery rich mashed potatoes are the essence of comfort food, but great quantities of butter make me nervous these days,” Heller wrote. “Now I’m about to mash potatoes with water and resort to Butter Buds. I still want the real thing, so enter the world of illusion.”

Ingredients:

6 medium Yukon Gold or Finnish potatoes

1 to 2 cloves garlic, peeled

salt

1/2 cup buttermilk

freshly ground white pepper

1 tablespoon butter

Directions: Peel the potatoes and cut in halves or quarters. Place in a medium saucepan with cold water to cover and add the garlic and sprinkle with salt. Cover and cook until just tender. Drain off potato water and place potatoes over warm heat to dry off excess moisture. Remove garlic cloves if desired but it’s not necessary; they mash easily with the potatoes.

Meanwhile, warm the buttermilk slightly. Using a potato masher or electric beater, mash the potatoes and beat in the buttermilk. Season generously with salt and pepper. Pile the potatoes into a serving dish and top with the butter.

If desired, mix in fresh snipped chives for added color and flavor. Makes six servings.

Quick Bites:

🌶️Have your chili judged by Ickey Woods and Ed Young: Archer’s Tavern in Centerville is hosting a chili cookoff at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

🥗 Healthy restaurant closes last Dayton-area location: CoreLife Eatery, located at 5201 Cornerstone North Blvd. in Centerville, is permanently closed.

🧇 93-year-old food event returns: Waffle Shop at Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Dayton will return as in-person event Tuesday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov.17.

