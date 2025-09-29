Newsletter: Changes in store for defense acquisition?

Any reorganization of defense acquisition is going to get the attention of advocates for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the headquarters of Air Force acquisition efforts.

The issue: A recent memo from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth proposes a sweeping reorganization of defense acquisition work that would establish a new four-star general overseeing that work while moving acquisition teams to the Pentagon.

It’s unclear what implications such a reorganization may have for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which has long been the home of Air Force acquisition missions and a vital economic engine for Ohio and the Dayton area.

What they’re saying: A Pentagon official granted anonymity to discuss unclassified but sensitive information said: “The department is still working through details and the implementation of the new office, but the plan is for the workforce to remain where it is.”

onMain work begins

What happened: The first building going into onMain, the site of the former Montgomery County fairgrounds, will be dedicated to innovation, according to onMain CEO Brian Heitkamp.

On Friday, local and state leaders celebrated the start of construction for the development’s first building, dubbed Think Dayton, a 120,000-square-foot, five-story structure.

What it means: Dayton leaders have discussed retrofitting the former fairgrounds site at the corner of South Main and Stewart streets, across from the main campus of Premier Health and close to the University of Dayton, for decades.

Synergy and Mills takes control of Fairborn Skyway Plaza project

Taking control: A familiar name in Greene County development will take over development of a mostly vacant shopping center in Fairborn.

Synergy and Mills will spearhead the redevelopment of the former Skyway Plaza, off Kauffman Avenue in Fairborn, across the street from Wright-Patterson. The site is owned by the Fairborn Development Corp.

Location: The site’s proximity to Wright-Patterson makes it uniquely suited to defense-related development, developers believe.

Kettering Health ends two Medicare Advantage contracts

What happened: Kettering Health’s contract with Medicare Advantage insurers Humana and Devoted Health will not be renewed at the end of the year, the health care system said Monday.

The decision comes after weighing what the hospital system said were issues with denials, reduced or non-payments, and an “operational burden” on Kettering Health, the company said.

What they’re saying: “Since May 2025, Kettering Health has attempted to address these challenges with Humana and Devoted including formal discussions regarding contract renewal and opportunities for change. Despite these efforts, we were not able to reach an agreement that aligned with our values and our commitment to patient care,” Kettering Health stated.

New owners of 45-year-old Waynesville restaurant have tradition in mind

Meet the new owners: After being on the market for more than two years, Village Family Restaurant in Waynesville has a new team of owners taking over operations Oct. 1.

The new owners are Angela Wagner and her daughter, Taylor Ritter, and Mike LaJeunesse, and his son, Jon LaJeunesse.

Who tell us: “I share a love for food and bringing family and people together around a meal,” Wagner said. “I thought it’s now or never. I’ve always wanted to do it. I always wanted to own a restaurant.”

