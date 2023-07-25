Newsletter: Chief executive of AES Ohio to depart company

Welcome to your new business newsletter.

The Dayton area’s electric utility is undergoing a leadership transition.

Kristina Lund, who has been with the company for 17 years, will leave at the end of July, which is next week. Taking over the chief executive’s role on an acting basis will be Ahmed Pasha, chief financial officer for AES Ohio and AES Indiana.

All American electric utilities face challenges right now. Supply chain issues, clean energy imperatives, finding the right workers, resiliency and reliability requirements — shifting away from coal and fossil fuels even as demand for electricity grows — make this an interesting time for the business.

Kristina Lund lives in the Indianapolis area but as AES Ohio’s CEO, she was a familiar face in Dayton-area business circles. AES Ohio Chief Financial Officer Ahmed Pasha will be acting CEO when Lund leaves next week.

Power play: An AES Ohio spokeswoman said the parting is “amicable,” but did not respond to a question about whether the company’s financial performance had anything to do with the leadership change.

Corporate parent AES Corp. will discuss second-quarter results Aug. 4. In the first quarter this year, AES reported net income of $189 million, an increase of $18 million compared to first quarter of 2022.

In April this year, AES Ohio signed a settlement with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) for its electric security plan, providing what AES Ohio said will be the “regulatory foundation necessary to enable future growth.”

The commission is expected to vote on the settlement later this year.

Who offers Dayton’s best? You tell us

Voting for the Best of Dayton, brought to you by Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News, started Monday and continues until Aug. 11. Winners will be announced Sept. 15.

We have 153 contests this year in nine categories: Around Town, Auto, Beauty & Wellness, Food, Dining & Drinking, Health & Medical, Home Improvement, Professional Services, Recreation and Retail.

To vote, please go here.

Middletown eyes Woodard development opportunity

Todd Duplaine from Dayton’s Woodward Development, and Martin Russell, executive director of the Warren County Port Authority, recently updated Middletown City Council on a major East-Middletown development that is scheduled to include a 3,000-seat multi-purpose Event Center, Class A retail and office, hotels, restaurants and a variety of residential products on the 50 acres at the southeast corner of Ohio 122 and Union Road.

Opportunity knocking?: “This is the time and this is the opportunity,” Duplaine told council, according to Journal-News reporter and columnist Rick McCrabb.

Emergency rent money in south suburbs drying up; eviction filings remain strong

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Our Kettering-Oakwood reporter, Nick Blizzard, tells us that Kettering Municipal Court eviction cases are on pace this year to exceed pre-pandemic levels, as emergency funds to help south suburban renters stay in their homes are drying up.

For the second straight year, records show 2023 eviction cases in the court with jurisdiction over Centerville, Kettering, Moraine and Washington Twp. are being filed at a rate projected to surpass 2019 totals.

Changes coming. After Aug. 18, applications for assistance will only be accepted for renters in active evictions with a court date scheduled

The Air Force needs innovators

Credit: 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs Credit: 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

If you’re a member of the Air Force or Space Force, and you like to solve technical problems in a hands-on way — and if the prospect of a six-month temporary-duty assignment doesn’t unsettle you — then Maj. Jason Goins has a proposition for you.

Needed: Problem-solvers. Project Arc may not have an official office or a single source of funding, but Goins nevertheless likes where the program has been going.

The Air Force and Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base) have supported the project since 2016, letting Goins and his team choose people who can wrangle solutions out of messy technical problems in six-month assignments.

If that sounds like something you’d enjoy tackling, email Goins at ProjectArc@us.af.mil by Aug. 4.

Quick hits

It’s (almost) that time: Back to School 2023: Find your school’s start date and links to schedules in the Dayton region.

Attendance expected to soar: Dayton Air Show leaders estimate this year’s attendance may set a record. (Precise attendance figures are expected later this week.)

Package delayed? As the deadline to reach a new contract nears, a potential UPS strike may be closer than ever.

A season for Dayton dining. The Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s Summer Restaurant Week runs through July 30. Here’s what you need to know.

Festival weekend: There are five (count ‘em) festivals this coming in weekend in the Dayton area. Check it out.