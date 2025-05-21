Newsletter: China Cottage’s Huber Heights restaurant may open next month, new steakhouse opens in Dayton🍴

“Chapter 1: Echoes of the Continent” is a six-course, intimate dining experience featuring African-fusion cuisine paired with South African wines.

During the six-course dinner, guests will “experience Africa.”

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

For example, Course 5 will be a communal course of Tiger Fire Jollof and Quail of the Savannah to pay tribute to Africa’s culture of communal feasts. It will be served in an earthen bowl.

Dessert will include Roasted Plantain Peanut Butter Ice Cream highlighting plantains as an important part of African street food and roasted peanuts as something found on the roadside.

For those that have never tried African food, Elebiyo-Okojie described it as “earthy” and “very connected to nature.”

WATCH: Bread of Hope founder talks about upcoming African-fusion dinner

***

China Cottage has two restaurants in the works

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

After nearly 40 years in the Dayton region, China Cottage is expanding.

Michele Argeroplos, whose family owns and operates China Cottage, said they are hoping to open a restaurant in Huber Heights in June.

“We’ve long recognized Huber Heights as a growing community, and many of our loyal patrons already live in the area,” Argeroplos said. “Expanding here gives us the opportunity to better serve them and become a part of the neighborhood we’ve grown to love.”

China Cottage is also working on a “new and improved space” in Springboro after closing its doors in December 2023 at 784 N. Main St.

READ MORE: China Cottage to offer bubble tea at Huber Heights restaurant

Tear Drops Steakhouse opens soon in downtown Dayton

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A new steakhouse is opening in the former location of 1Eleven Flavor House in downtown Dayton.

Tear Drops Steakhouse, located at 111 W. First St., will open to the public on May 30.

Carl Johnson, the owner of Members Only 937, who is operating the steakhouse with his nephew, Celebrity Platinum Chef Jay Jones, said they held a soft opening last week.

It “showed us where we need to be and what we need to be working on,” Johnson said.

READ MORE: Meet the uncle-nephew duo operating Tear Drops Steakhouse

Quick Bites

🍜 Bushido Ramen Shop opens Friday in Kettering: The restaurant is owned by the founders of Blossom Juicy Bar. READ MORE

🍴 Taste of Cincinnati 2025 is this weekend: Here’s what was voted as ‘best’

🥪 Panera Bread closes on Miller Lane: A sign was recently posted thanking customers for years of patronage and referring them to nearby locations.

🥃 Belle of Dayton Distillery wins double gold medal: In response to growing demand, the distillery is expanding its distribution of Detrick Single Barrel Bourbon. READ MORE

Some Dayton small businesses thriving through economy of uncertainty

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

While some local small businesses are facing hardships that may be attributed to the current economy and uncertainty surrounding it, there are entrepreneurs who are seeing success.

Lisa Crum, a Dayton native and certified business advisor at the Miami Valley Small Business Development Center, said she has noticed the businesses that are doing well after the coronavirus pandemic were able to change, adapt or create something new.

“I think that’s really what has helped the ones that are surviving, survive. You have to be able to adapt because things are going to change,” Crum said.

READ MORE: What three business owners say is their secret to success

Looking for something to do?

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

With the Troy Strawberry Festival less than a month away, the city’s chamber of commerce has relaunched its Strawberry Spirits Trail with more then 12 establishments participating.

“As many of our restaurants already do strawberry-themed drinks the weekend of the festival, we thought if we started it in May that we could spotlight these restaurants leading up to the big weekend,” said Shelby Chaney, membership and marketing director at the chamber.

The drink pictured above is the Strawberry Fruity Pebble from Speakeasy Miso featuring lemon, lime, strawberry, clarified milk, tequila, vodka, whiskey and rum with a Fruit Loop/Fruity Pebble garnish.

CLICK HERE for a list of restaurants participating in the Strawberry Spirits Trail.

Here’s what I’ve been eating 🍽️

Over the weekend, I took a quick trip to Siesta Key, Fla.

I absolutely loved the birria tacos from The Hub Baja Grill. To my surprise, the rice, red beans and pico were just as good as the tacos.

Other places we ate at for dinner included the Daiquiri Deck and 3.14 Pi Pizza. We ate at the Sand Pavilion for lunch and had ice cream from Olaf’s.

Have you ever been to Siesta Key? If so, email me here.

Connect with me ✉️

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

Remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories. I’ll have continuous updates on my Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages