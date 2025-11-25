Newsletter: Congressional curiosity (about a Moraine company)

Today, Fuyao, one of the world’s largest auto glass producers, is turning heads for other reasons.

In this newsletter:

A local bread company finds a home in a historic Dayton building.

A defense contractor finds a home closer to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

How many hotels could downtown Dayton sustain?

What’s going on with Fuyao probe? Congress wants to know.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Inquiring minds: An amendment to a federal appropriations bill working its way through Congress would pressure the Department of Justice to explain concerns about allegedly illegal labor practices by automotive glass producers tied to the Chinese Communist Party.

Fuyao findings? The legislative language describes — but does not name — Moraine-based Fuyao Glass America, which is owned by Chinese company Fuyao. The Moraine plant was raided by federal agents last year as part of an investigation into alleged illegal staffing and money laundering.

Read the story.

READ UP: On the federal complaint.

Developer appeals after Vandalia rejects project a second time

What happened: A developer has filed an administrative appeal against the city of Vandalia for a council decision blocking a proposed housing development north of Interstate 70 and Dayton International Airport.

Vandalia council recently voted down plans for construction of nearly 90 owner-occupied townhomes on an 11.36-acre property at 3330 Mulberry Road, south of the Copperfield neighborhood.

One reaction: “Three years ago, this same development plan was presented to city council (and) the traffic and safety along Mulberry Road was one of the main concerns at that time,” one resident said. “Nothing has changed along Mulberry Road.”

Read the story.

ALSO: Springboro development faces obstacles.

Bread co. to open in historic Dayton building

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

What will happen soon: With the help of CityWide Development’s First Floor Fund, Good Hands Bread Co. is opening Dec. 3 at 527 Wayne Ave.

“I’m excited to show people what I can do with a real bakery setup that isn’t roughing it out of the house,” proprietor Andrew Fisher told food and dining Reporter Natalie Jones. “Now, we can actually have efficient systems and we can bake enough bread to satisfy the demand at the market.”

Chance meeting: Fisher met Burgess Gow, who had purchased the Dietz Block building on Wayne with his wife in August 2024.

Fisher saw an opportunity.

Read the story.

Mile 2 finds a new home miles closer to the base

What happened: Mile 2, a human-machine teaming defense contractor based in downtown Dayton, is celebrating new offices closer to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The company recently hailed the opening of what it is calling its “Mission Delivery Center” or “MDC” at 5000 Springfield St. in Riverside, far closer to Wright Patterson’s Area B and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Yes, but: Mile 2 will remain headquartered at 601 E. Third St., Dayton, where the company was an early tenant in downtown’s Manhattan building, a spokesman said.

Read the story.

Can downtown Dayton handle two more hotels?

Opportunity knocking? The Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority has plans to redevelop a wide section of downtown Dayton, envisioning dual hotels near the remodeled convention center at Fifth and Main streets.

“If we’re flanked against two hotels, there is nothing we can’t bid against,” Pam Plageman, executive director and chief executive of the Convention Facilities Authority, recently told trustees of the Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority.

Read the story.

Newsletter numbers

$10.2 million: The Ohio Federal Research Network, managed by Beavercreek’s Parallax Advanced Research, recently approved more than $10 million to Ohio businesses and colleges to advance national security-focused research. Read the story.

75,000: How many turkeys Drew Bowman, co-owner of Bowman and Landes Turkeys, expects to move from his New Carlisle farm, most of them this week.

45: New jobs expected to be created at Springboro’s Advanced Interior Solutions, Inc. (AISI). Read the story.

Contact me: Thanks for being here. Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or at X. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues. Find me as well on my Facebook page.

Newsletter roundup

Back to the office: For Kroger employees.

Turkey farmers: Now is their finest hour.

Feast of Giving: Some 7,000 meals will be prepared.

El Toro Express: Eyes Kettering move.

NIL for high schools? The door is open.