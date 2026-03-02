Newsletter: Contracting conundrums

In this newsletter

What’s ahead for school district finances.

A plan for a Yellow Springs market.

Papa John’s to shutter underperforming locations.

A year of change: How federal contractors are weathering the tumult

How contracting has changed: In the past year, the federal government has made sweeping changes in contracting, prioritizing speed and production, and cancelling what the Trump administration sees as wasteful spending, even “taking a sledgehammer” to programs meant to help entrepreneurs seen as “disadvantaged.”

What we were told: We are seeing the most “radical changes” in federal contracting since the early 1980s, when the Competition in Contracting Act set the stage for modern contracting, said Sabra Tomb, who directs training programs and strategic business development for the University of Dayton School of Law. She also oversees the university’s government contracting and procurement master’s degree program.

“We are, I think, truly in a different era,” Tomb said.

Read the story.

Headed for the red? School districts consider their options

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

What we found: Local schools districts are looking at a lot of red numbers in their budgets as they draft four-year financial forecasts.

And while recent property tax reforms at the state level may be a welcome relief to homeowners, school leaders say those reforms may pose perils for them.

What they told us: “The district continues to carefully manage its finances while planning for changes in how school funding works in Ohio,” said Justin Blevins, treasurer and chief financial officer for Kettering City Schools.

Read Samantha Wildow’s story.

Papa John’s to close 300 ‘underperforming’ stores

What you should know: Papa John’s plans to close 300 locations in North America after sales fell in 2025.

The closures will happen over the next two years, with the company expecting most to be closed by the end of 2027.

What the CFO said: The locations are mainly franchise-owned, earn less than $600,000 annually and don’t make enough money to cover operating expenses.

Read Daniel Susco’s story.

Tom’s Market in Yellow Springs to become cooperatively owned

The plan: The Yellow Springs Community Foundation and Tom’s Market owner Jeff Gray have signed a letter of intent for the foundation to purchase the business from Gray.

While the exact details are to be hammered out, the foundation said it plans to transition the business into a community owned operation within the next two years. The foundation is working with Co-op Dayton, Gem City Market fame, as well as the Food Cooperative Initiative.

Read London Bishop’s story.

With hefty price tags, it doesn’t look good for property tax proposals

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The situation: The Ohio House Ways and Means Committee heard a pair of bills this month designed to build on recent property tax reforms. But with a big combined price tag, they aren’t likely to go far.

Read Denise Callahan’s story.

Newsletter numbers

$500 million: The combined price tag of a pair of property tax reform bills weighed by the Ohio House Ways and Means Committee recently. Read the story.

302: Area workers impacted by layoffs as a result of the First Brands Group bankruptcy. Read the story.

