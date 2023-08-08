Newsletter: Could historic status give the former Trotwood Sears store a shot at renewal?

Hey, Dayton: Welcome to another edition of your business newsletter.

From advanced manufacturing to cutting-edge Air Force research, the Dayton area remains the home of innovation. This is where we’ll talk trends, changes and analysis of what’s happening in the region.

Thank you for reading. You can reach me at tom.gnau@coxinc.com and (937) 681-5610. Find me on Twitter and Facebook. Drop me a line, tell me what’s going on.

Never doubt the power of historic tax credits — especially in the Dayton area.

The Dayton Arcade downtown won such credits more than once, and we can see what’s happening there. Scott Koorndyk, president of the Entrepreneurs Center, told me recently that his center has more than 150 client businesses calling the Arcade home.

The possibility of credits at work elsewhere in the area leads us to our first story.

Historic listing could boost Trotwood’s vacant Sears building

The National Park Service could decide next month whether to include the former Sears store site near what was the Salem Mall on the National Register of Historic Places.

That could boost the site’s chances at redevelopment.

Attractive incentives: Barb Powers, of the Ohio Historical Society, told reporter Aimee Hancock that the park service could decide by mid-September.

Such a listing could give the property the benefit of qualifying for federal and state tax credits for rehabilitation efforts.

“These tax credits can be very attractive incentives for reinvestment and reusing historic properties within a community,” she said.

Golden Nugget site may be headed to a future as a convenience store

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The vacated Golden Nugget Pancake House in Kettering is the focus of continuing plans by a convenience store chain, reporters Nick Blizzard and Eric Schwartzberg recently told us.

GetGo has filed a document involving the 2932 South Dixie Highway site, city of Kettering records show. The chain owned by Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle has submitted a zoning permit application at the site.

Updated proposal: GetGo submitted a preliminary proposal in 2022, but city officials said it was not formal. The newer documents, dated 2023, are being reviewed for compliance with city zoning codes, said Tom Robillard, Kettering planning and development director.

Key state move on local electric rates set for Wednesday

Members of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) will consider AES Ohio’s electric security plan application at a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, determining Dayton-area residential and business electric rates for the next three years.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the PUCO’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/@PUCOhio.

It’s electric: If the PUCO had approved the plan as originally filed last September, it would have imposed new costs initially of less than $1 per month, on a residential customer using 750 kilowatt hours (kWh) a month. That would have risen to about $4 a month by the end of the plan’s three-year term.

PUCO staff expect to have precise rate calculations an hour or two after the vote Wednesday afternoon. Stay tuned.

Future of Ohio Constitution to be decided Tuesday

If you’re reading this Tuesday, it’s Election Day — and Issue 1 is on the ballot.

Zoom in: Statehouse reporter Avery Kreemer lays out what you need to know, where the sides stand — and what’s at stake.

Recent Hamilton development akin to ‘a modern-day kind of Gold Rush’

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

If you live in the Dayton area — particularly if you work in downtown Dayton — you probably know how busy developer Crawford Hoying has been here.

What might be new to you is how busy the company is in other parts of Southwestern Ohio.

Development spark: Dublin-based Crawford Hoying is set to close on the Cohen Recycling plant in Hamilton Wednesday, giving Cohen Recycling until the end of the year to transition from a 17.7-acre site at Black Street and North 3rd Street to a nearly 3.5-acre site less than a half-mile north on North 3rd Street.

JournalNews Reporter Michael Pitman reviews that purchase as well as other developments taking place (or poised to take place) in Butler County.

Lunch and Learn

The Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE) will host a series of nine virtual “lunch-and-learns” throughout the 2023-24 school year. Offered during the noon hour weekdays via the SOCHE Zoom platform, these events are open to anyone interested in higher education professional development.

Designed to showcase the institutional knowledge present across SOCHE’s 22 member campuses, this webinar series offers broad professional development opportunities for anyone involved in education, the council said.

The first two dates are noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 13 and noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 12. For more information, visit www.soche.org.

Quick Hits

Do you remember the Salem Mall? I do. And I miss it.

Like jazz? Check out this Don Thrasher interview with Pianist Keigo Hirakawa, who plays Thursday at the Dayton Art Institute.

Oregon District shooting anniversary: Never forget the 9.

Best of Dayton: Only a few days left to vote.

Aug. 9 is an important PACT Act benefits deadline: Here’s what to know about tomorrow’s deadline.