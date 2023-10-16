Newsletter: Data breaches from companies are soaring in 2023

The work week is well underway, and it’s time to talk Dayton-area business.

First up: Data breaches are up this year, and so are lawsuits related to those.

2023 is already a record year for data breaches and exposures

This story came courtesy of Reporter Lynn Hulsey: This year isn’t over yet, but the previous record is already broken for annual data compromises, which are breaches and exposures of personal information and consumer data, according to the third quarter report by the Identity Theft Resource Center.

From January to September there were 2,116 data compromises in the U.S., surpassing the annual all-time high of 1,862 data compromises set in 2021, the report said.

Caresource lawsuit: The 733 data compromises and 66.7 million victims reported for the third quarter of this year include a hack of MOVEit software used by Dayton-based CareSource, which the report said had 3.18 million victims. CareSource and four other companies using MOVEit, a file transfer program owned by Progress Software, had the most data compromise victims in the third quarter, the report said.

Last month a class-action lawsuit over the MOVEit breach was filed against CareSource in U.S. District Court, alleging the company had inadequate cybersecurity protections.

Caresource says it took steps to support members affected by the event.

‘Time to go’: Carmel’s restaurant to close; owner says new business coming to site’

A longtime popular restaurant near the Dayton-Kettering border is closing after more than 40 years, Reporter Nick Blizzard tells us.

The last day of operation for Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill at 1025 Shroyer Road — near the Kettering and Oakwood borders — will be Oct. 22, owner Bob Byers said.

Good things to come?: He hinted that the group he’s selling to has big plans for the site.

“I will let the new owners make their own announcement of the great hospitality to come,” Byers said.

Dayton and Israel have close business ties; war with Hamas could be disruptive

Local leaders say the new war in the Middle East undoubtedly will affect Israel’s economy, but it’s unclear to what extent that could interfere with business and deals, Cory Frolik reported last week.

Uncertainty: “Any kind of war — look at the war between Ukraine and Russia ... that is going to be highly disruptive, because resources are shifting,” said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein. “I don’t imagine that it long-term will have an impact on DRITA, but we just don’t know at this point.”

County officials warn of fake foreclosure letter scam

Our Daniel Susco noted that leaders are warning property owners about a scam involving fake foreclosure letters threatening that properties would be sold at auction in 10 days.

According to a joint release from Montgomery County Treasurer John McManus, Dayton Municipal Clerk of Court Marty Gehres and Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, multiple property owners have received the fake letter.

Bottom line: To verify whether a foreclosure case has been filed in Montgomery County, residents can call the treasurer’s office at 937-225-4010 or view the records of the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court online.

More new Western & Southern news: It may not be Western & Southern much longer.

Western & Southern Financial Group is stepping down as title sponsor of Greater Cincinnati’s favorite tennis tournament as part of a deal that kept the Western & Southern Open from relocating to Charlotte.

Although the details of future sponsorship changes are murky, Western & Southern CEO John Barrett said he expects the company will end its 22-year run as the tournament’s naming rights holder.

What it means: “Those will go for much higher numbers to somebody else, probably not in the region,” Barrett told TV station WCPO. “I was just worried about keeping the tournament. So we made it very apparent that we would step back. We would cede the name to the tournament, just to be sure it stayed here.”

Quick hits

