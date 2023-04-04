Newsletter: Dayton deli plans to close, another on the way 🥪

Dayton deli to close at end of month

Carmen’s Deli & Bistro, located in the lobby of the Stratacache Tower in downtown Dayton, is closing its doors at the end of the month.

Owner Haitham Iman told me when I stopped by on Monday that they will close Friday, April 28.

Imam originally opened the deli in 2009 at 110 N. Main St. in the former regional headquarters of Fifth Third Bank. Before Imam made his move across the street to 40 N. Main St. in 2013, Premier Health purchased the building for its headquarters and installed a cafeteria. The space is now up for sale as the vast majority of Premier Health’s downtown work force have continued to work remotely.

Born in Jerusalem, Israel, Haitham moved to the Dayton area over 30 years ago. He previously said he had always dreamed of leaving the corporate food service industry and opening his own place.

About 20 minutes south of Dayton in Washington Twp., a new deli is in the works for the former Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken restaurant space on Far Hills Ave.

In a zoning certificate application, plans show All The Best Delicatessen will add a new service area and deli cases in addition to new booths and seating to the 3,458-square-foot space. It appears the existing drive thru will remain.

Lee’s officially closed its doors in January at 5940 Far Hills Ave., just north of Whipp Road. For several years, the Far Hills location was a combined Lee’s and Arby’s restaurant, but in late 2022 it serviced only Lee’s.

TJ Chumps to open fifth restaurant in Dayton area

TJ Chumps, a family-friendly sports restaurant that first opened its doors in Miamisburg and expanded to several other cities in the Dayton area, is opening a fifth location this summer.

Co-owner Jim Dunn confirmed they are opening a restaurant in Kettering. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, TJ Chumps applied for a D-5 permit on March 27 for 1222 E. Stroop Road.

The space previously housed Hawthorn Grill and Sweet Prince Deli. The Hawthorn Grill opened in 2010 and operated as a full-service restaurant until April 2017, when the owner announced she was ceasing dinner service and re-branding as Sweet Prince Deli, a breakfast and lunch spot. Less than four months later, the restaurant shut down for good.

Dunn told me he wishes they would have opened a restaurant in Kettering sooner because its Dayton’s biggest suburb and the only place they do not have a store, but unfortunately a previous deal fell through.

The Kettering restaurant will be TJ Chump’s smallest location, Dunn noted.

Kings Island to debut new restaurant this spring

As Kings Island prepares to open for the season on April 15, they are announcing a new restaurant on International Street near Starbucks.

Grain & Grill, expected to open this spring, is a fast-casual dining option with Eastern European and Mediterranean food. The menu includes grilled and rotisserie meats such as Moroccan Chicken, Glazed Pork Shoulder, Shrimp Skewers and seasonal sides.

The restaurant will have indoor dining and views of the Royal Fountain. Some menu items at Grain & Grill will qualify for the park’s dining plans.

I went to Kings Island over the summer and I have to admit I can not handle roller coasters like I used to. By the second ride, I was about done. I will admit my favorite food to eat at Kings Island is LaRosa’s pizza and breadsticks.

Quick Bites:

🧁 Sinclair students open Wednesday night bakery at Dayton campus: The Capstone Café Bakery is open 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight, April 12 and April 19. Read more about the bakery here.

🍨 I Heart Ice Cream opens inside Rabbit Hole Books: The Thai-inspired rolled ice cream business is temporarily opening inside the bookstore from noon to 7 p.m. today through Saturday.

🐔 Dayton area Chick-fil-A restaurant closes for renovations: Guests who frequent the restaurant at 1482 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp. will need to go to the Dayton Mall or Cornerstone location to order their favorite sandwiches, nuggets and waffle fries.

🍻 Off Par Golf & Social opens Saturday at The Greene: The venue will feature seven bays with 16-foot wide by 11-foot high simulators, a full-bar with craft cocktails and food available through a local partnership. Read more about what you can expect here.

🥕 Food trucks to offer vegetarian, vegan dishes at rally: Dayton Veg Fest is Friday, April 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Yellow Cab Tavern. This month’s rally is focusing on vegetarian and vegan dishes.

