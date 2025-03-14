Newsletter: Dayton Dragons will have a new owner

That’s why this first story is our first story.

Dayton Dragons are being sold

Staying in Dayton: The Dayton Dragons minor-league baseball franchise announced Thursday that the club will be sold, but will remain in Dayton, and will continue as the high Class-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

What will change: Palisades Arcadia Baseball LLC, led by Nick Sakellariadis, Greg Rosenbaum and Mike Savit, announced the group has agreed to sell the Dragons to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates about 41 other minor league clubs, including the Reds Triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats.

And what won’t: The team said the sale will not change the fan experience, which leaders say is beloved, as evidenced by the Dragons selling out every one of their 1,573 home games.

Air Force cancels 2025 Life Cycle Industry Days

The situation: The Air Force has cancelled an annual event that united Air Force and defense industry leaders in Dayton each summer, a spokesman for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center confirmed this week.

Life Cycle Industry Days, the multi-day gathering typically held in Dayton, would have been July 28 to 30 this year.

Why it matters: LCID was one of the premier annual gatherings connecting the defense industry to the people at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (and beyond) who keep the Air Force flying.

GE Aerospace to invest more in Dayton this year

The good news: GE Aerospace unveiled 2025 investment plans this week, saying the company will invest nearly $26 million at several sites across the Dayton area and nearly $140 million across Ohio.

Why it matters: This is a powerhouse company with hundreds of Dayton-area employees. Part of the investment will be building upgrades at the company’s Beavercreek plant on Research Boulevard, Dayton Cores & Castings on Heller Drive, also in Beavercreek, and TDI on Poe Avenue in Vandalia.

onMain work kicks off with Roundhouse renovation

My son once toured the Roundhouse on the former Montgomery County Fairgrounds as part of a school design project. It’s not “round,” exactly. It’s more of a “Polygon-house” — but a Polygon-house that cuts a familiar and much-loved landmark.

The news: The redevelopment of the former Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton took a step forward this week with work beginning on the historic Roundhouse.

The stabilization and renovation of the iconic, 151-year-old exposition building unofficially kicks off the first phase of a project that seeks to transform the large vacant site in coming in years.

Wayne Avenue Kroger sold for $2.3 million

A new owner has purchased the real estate of the Kroger store at 1555 Wayne Ave. in Dayton

But Kroger fans at that location need not fear.

What they’re saying: Although the limited liability company that purchased the site is linked to a Springdale market, a spokeswoman for Kroger says that’s simply a “coincidence.”

“We are committed to serving the community at our Wayne Avenue location,” spokeswoman Jenifer Moore said.

