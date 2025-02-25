Newsletter: Dayton’s magnetic pull for a Wisconsin metals company

Yesterday, the authority approved credits for 10 projects Ohio leaders hope will create 1,063 new jobs across the state.

Our first story concerns one of those projects.

Wisconsin metals company plans about 100 new local jobs

What happened: A family-owned metal fabrication company, United Alloy Inc., plans to create around 100 new jobs in the Dayton area.

United Alloy’s facility in Union will mostly manufacture data center fuel tank and engine room exhaust plenums (or metal structures), within 182,000 square feet of space.

Read the story.

Dayton Children’s, Wright State expand partnership

The plan: Wright State University’s Boonshoft School of Medicine and Dayton Children’s Hospital will expand a partnership to help grow the local pediatric clinical workforce.

Why it matters: Wright State’s Boonshoft School of Medicine and Dayton Children’s provide an integrated pediatric residency program and fellowships in pediatric emergency and hospital medicine.

“We recognize that, as two of the region’s critical organizations, we can do so much more together to grow and strengthen the pediatric-focused workforce, improve access to medical and mental health services for our children and focus research on moving the needle on health outcomes,” said Debbie Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s.

Read the story.

Dayton NATO Village boundaries revised

The latest: Local leaders have updated a map of an envisioned “NATO Village” security zone in downtown Dayton. Recall, NATO’s parliamentary assembly is coming to Dayton this May.

Though subject to change, the village’s proposed boundaries would remove a significant section of the Fire Blocks District from a restricted security zone.

What this means: This likely means that businesses in the district, along the 100 block of East Third Street, will not be behind security fencing.

“We appreciate the city and the Downtown Dayton Partnership hearing our concerns about how the original proposed NATO Village boundaries would have negatively impacted business,” said Kathleen Roll, who owns Tony & Pete’s groceries and sandwich shop at 123 E. Third St., with her husband, Justin Simmons.

Read the story.

Impacts of (and reactions to) the latest Trump administration moves

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Where you stand: What we found in a (non-scientific) online survey posted earlier this month: Of 150 respondents so far, many applaud President Trump’s decisive actions.

A sampling: “Plain and simple. Trump is doing exactly what he was elected for,” one Springfield woman wrote. “Thank God for his courage to do what should have been done a long time ago.”

“I am excited for the new administration to make the cuts necessary to help our deficit,” wrote a Washington Twp. reader. “In the past four years too many jobs have been created in our government. Cut, cut, cut.”

Read the story.

ALSO: DOD personnel told to hold off on responding to OPM email.

ALSO: Administration emphasizes the “T” in “TPS” for Haitian immigrants.

Versiti could leave downtown Dayton

In November, Versiti Blood Center of Ohio acquired Solvita Blood Center (once known as Community Blood Center).

The latest: Now, the nonprofit that operates blood donor operations in downtown Dayton is considering a new location.

What they’re saying: “Versiti is renting the space at 349 S. Main Street from the existing building owner under a lease that extends into late 2026. We are committed to a presence in the greater Dayton area but have not selected a location,” Versiti said in a statement.

Read the story.

How to contact me: Wherever you are, thanks for being here. You can reach me anytime at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or on X, where direct messages are always on. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues.

Quick hits

The Century Bar: A temporary closing, the owner says.

Grant calls out officiating: Another Flyers loss. (And happier days: Celebrating the 2015 Flyers.)

Dayton’s plan: To deal with violent crime.

Regeneration in Dayton: This landscaper knows all about it.

50+ types of empanadas? That can be arranged.