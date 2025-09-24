Newsletter: New cocktail bar’s back-door entrance, more chicken options in the area & other food news🍸

midDay will continue to operate 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 800 S. Patterson Blvd., next to Old Scratch Pizza.

Once the cafe closes for the day, the space will transform into a speakeasy called, “Good Impressions.” Customers will enter through a back door on Catherine Street labeled as “trash only.”

“The vision has always been there, but it’s just one of those things that takes time,” Innocent said.

Must-try cocktails include:

Shoe-ly beloved (brown buttered rum, coconut, house spiced oregeat and lime) $13

(brown buttered rum, coconut, house spiced oregeat and lime) $13 Now you smell it, now you don’t (floral bouquet, lemon, bergamot and bubbles) $12

(floral bouquet, lemon, bergamot and bubbles) $12 Cran you handle all this flavor (vodka, fall spiced cranberry, aperol, lemon and old fashioned foam) $12

The cocktail bar also has a menu of bites including tomato tartare, ricotta and honey or waygu meatballs.

Happy hour is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with half-off dips, and $5 old fashioneds, mini espresso martinis and mini dirty martinis.

Dave’s Hot Chicken plans to open first location in Dayton region

A fast-casual chicken chain started by three childhood friends in a parking lot in East Hollywood in 2017 is coming soon to the Dayton region.

Dave’s Hot Chicken will be located at 2650 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, according to a sign posted at the building. The restaurant will share the building with Stanton Optical near 7 Brew.

Customers can expect a variety of meals such as tenders served with sliced bread, pickles and a side of Dave’s sauce or sliders served on a potato bun with kale slaw, pickles and a drizzle of Dave’s sauce.

The Lumpia Queen announces final day at W. Social Tap & Table

The owners of The Lumpia Queen at W. Social Tap & Table have announced Saturday as their last day of business at the food hall.

“It taught us a lot about ourselves,” said owners Damon and Catherine Roberts. “Three years went by so fast and we so badly want our own stand-alone restaurant where we can set a tropical Filipino vibe. It’s time for someone else with a vision to open up their own restaurant (and) to have a chance here at West Social.”

The owners are currently in talks with a few developers to open their next restaurant. They’re also planning to add a food truck next year.

Quick Bites

Long's Sideout Sports & Spirits opens in Xenia: The recreation facility features six pickleball courts and a bar. Warped Wing debuts new collaboration beer tomorrow: The brewery teamed up with Dorothy Lane Market and Cox Arboretum MetroPark to release a beer brewed with Ohio-grown ingredients. 4 new dining options coming to Springfield's Myers Market: Steel City Pizza opens in Hamilton: The pizza shop will be located in the former Arches Saloon.

Meet our weekly food columnist

Every week I share a recipe from columnist Whitney Kling, a 2001 Oakwood High School graduate and former owner of Top Knot Kitchen.

“I don’t remember a time that I was included in the kitchen, so I really didn’t have much curiosity as a kid,” Kling said. “Cooking was not a part of my life until much later.”

Her interest in cooking began when her oldest daughter, who is now 18 and attending college, was born.

‘Survival food’ for when you are on the go

“If you care to join me, this elevated bread and cheese survival situation requires a tiny bit more forethought. But, I’m not going to tell you to dirty more than one dish or combine more than three ingredients (salt and olive oil don’t count),” she writes.

Ingredients:

3 or 4 handfuls of cherry tomatoes

olive oil

a couple garlic cloves

some leaves of basil

salt

6 oz. package of goat cheese

Directions: Get out your baking dish, dump in three or four handfuls of cherry tomatoes. Add enough olive oil to coat everything really well, a couple garlic cloves, some leaves of basil, if you feel like it, and salt.

Put the whole mess into a 375-degree oven for 30 minutes. Add a 6 ounce package of goat cheese broken into a couple pieces and scattered about. Return the dish to the oven and let roast for another 8 minutes.

Finish with 2 or three minutes of broiling, just until the tomatoes and cheese have a little char.

“Remove your upgraded survival food from the oven, scatter a couple pieces of fresh basil on top — and spread the mixture on a crusty baguette," she writes.

Pizza and the American journey: Making Dayton Home

For Gulnaz Makhmudova, cooking is a way of sharing both her culture and the story of her family’s pursuit of the American Dream.

And for the many Ahiska Turkish refugees who have settled in the Dayton area, starting a business is often a part of achieving that personal freedom and success, Makhmudova said.

Makhmudova’s father, Sabirzhon, is the owner of Dayton Village Pizza Restaurant.

Dayton Village Pizza’s menu is a marriage of cultures — calzones, hoagies, pizzas and classic appetizers are available, as are traditional Turkish and Mediterranean recipes like savory kebabs and pilaf.

