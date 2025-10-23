Newsletter: Delivering Dayton’s natural gas

For the new owner, National Fuel Co., the sale will add territory to the company’s portfolio. The company is poised to get 5,900 miles of transmission and distribution pipelines.

CenterPoint Energy poised to sell Dayton-area business for $2.6 billion

What happened: CenterPoint Energy has announced the intended sale of its Ohio natural gas distribution business, Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, to National Fuel Gas Co. for just over $2.6 billion. On the line: Assets at stake include approximately 5,900 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline in Ohio serving some 335,000 metered customers in the Dayton region. What’s next: Customary legal steps, including winning approval from federal regulators and notifying the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

How families are weathering the federal government furlough

The situation: With the federal government shutdown in its fourth week and no end in sight (at this writing), those impacted locally are starting to worry about the end-of-year holidays and beyond.

“We’re worried about November,” Yuri Pimentel told Reporter Michael Kurtz. “The bills don’t stop when he gets furloughed.”

Fewer uniforms: Kadir Kurt is the manager of Fairborn Family Diner, 419 N. Broad St. Kurt said about 30% of his lunch business usually comes from people employed by the military.

“Honestly there’s just less uniforms in here. I just haven’t seen them as much,” Kurt said.

Kansas City tight end lands equity stake in Kings Island, Cedar Point

What happened: Jana Partners, an investment firm, has teamed up with Kansas City Chiefs star player (and cultural noisemaker) Travis Kelce to purchase an approximate 9% stake in the Six Flags Entertainment Corp., owner of Ohio amusement parks Kings Island and Cedar Point. What he said: “I am a lifelong Six Flags fan and grew up going to these parks with my family and friends,” said Travis Kelce. “The chance to help make Six Flags special for the next generation is one I couldn’t pass up.”

Different visions: How competing Dayton mayoral candidates see the city

Worlds apart: Although they sit just a few feet apart on the dais at City Hall, Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. and Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss can seem worlds apart on issues.

Mims and Turner-Sloss have publicly disagreed about budget proposals and quarreled over city contracts. Th And they have pushed for different plans, investments and programs to try to improve the Gem City.

Lawsuit claims RTA negligence in student’s shooting death

The allegations: A civil lawsuit claims the Dayton Regional Transit Authority was negligent in the deadly shooting of a Paul Dunbar High School student at the downtown bus hub.

Attorneys Michael Wright and Robert Gresham filed the suit on behalf of 18-year-old Alfred Hale’s estate in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

RTA’s response: “The tragic incident referred to in this lawsuit did not happen on RTA property or on an RTA vehicle,” said RTA CEO Robert Ruzinsky. “While we all grieve the loss of a young adult life and sympathize to the utmost with his family’s loss, the tragic event took place after Mr. Hale had left RTA’s property and RTA respectfully intends to defend our position during any legal proceedings.”

