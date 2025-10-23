Newsletter: Delivering Dayton’s natural gas

The natural gas delivery infrastructure of Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, a business with some 335,000 metered customers, will have a new owner next year, if regulators approve CenterPoint Energy’s proposed sale.
It’s a $2.6 billion deal meant to fuel CenterPoint’s 10-year capital plan.
For the new owner, National Fuel Co., the sale will add territory to the company’s portfolio. The company is poised to get 5,900 miles of transmission and distribution pipelines.
In this newsletter:
- A lawsuit claims RTA was ‘negligent’ in a student’s downtown shooting death.
- How we’re weathering a government shutdown, with no apparent end in sight.
- Why UD Flyers fans keep buying tickets.
CenterPoint Energy poised to sell Dayton-area business for $2.6 billion
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
What happened: CenterPoint Energy has announced the intended sale of its Ohio natural gas distribution business, Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, to National Fuel Gas Co. for just over $2.6 billion.
On the line: Assets at stake include approximately 5,900 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline in Ohio serving some 335,000 metered customers in the Dayton region.
What’s next: Customary legal steps, including winning approval from federal regulators and notifying the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
How families are weathering the federal government furlough
The situation: With the federal government shutdown in its fourth week and no end in sight (at this writing), those impacted locally are starting to worry about the end-of-year holidays and beyond.
- “We’re worried about November,” Yuri Pimentel told Reporter Michael Kurtz. “The bills don’t stop when he gets furloughed.”
Fewer uniforms: Kadir Kurt is the manager of Fairborn Family Diner, 419 N. Broad St. Kurt said about 30% of his lunch business usually comes from people employed by the military.
“Honestly there’s just less uniforms in here. I just haven’t seen them as much,” Kurt said.
Kansas City tight end lands equity stake in Kings Island, Cedar Point
Credit: JANA Partners
Credit: JANA Partners
What happened: Jana Partners, an investment firm, has teamed up with Kansas City Chiefs star player (and cultural noisemaker) Travis Kelce to purchase an approximate 9% stake in the Six Flags Entertainment Corp., owner of Ohio amusement parks Kings Island and Cedar Point.
What he said: “I am a lifelong Six Flags fan and grew up going to these parks with my family and friends,” said Travis Kelce. “The chance to help make Six Flags special for the next generation is one I couldn’t pass up.”
Different visions: How competing Dayton mayoral candidates see the city
Credit: Bryant Billing
Credit: Bryant Billing
Worlds apart: Although they sit just a few feet apart on the dais at City Hall, Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. and Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss can seem worlds apart on issues.
- Mims and Turner-Sloss have publicly disagreed about budget proposals and quarreled over city contracts. Th And they have pushed for different plans, investments and programs to try to improve the Gem City.
Lawsuit claims RTA negligence in student’s shooting death
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
The allegations: A civil lawsuit claims the Dayton Regional Transit Authority was negligent in the deadly shooting of a Paul Dunbar High School student at the downtown bus hub.
- Attorneys Michael Wright and Robert Gresham filed the suit on behalf of 18-year-old Alfred Hale’s estate in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
RTA’s response: “The tragic incident referred to in this lawsuit did not happen on RTA property or on an RTA vehicle,” said RTA CEO Robert Ruzinsky. “While we all grieve the loss of a young adult life and sympathize to the utmost with his family’s loss, the tragic event took place after Mr. Hale had left RTA’s property and RTA respectfully intends to defend our position during any legal proceedings.”
Newsletter numbers:
$993.7 million: The preliminary number given for what the state awards to families to send kids to private schools last school year. Oakwood schools recently joined more than 340 districts challenging the constitutionality of the state’s EdChoice voucher program.
$100 million:The size of the net loss Six Flags reported in its second quarter this year. Company leaders blamed hurricanes and heat.
$50 million: The approximate gulf between what the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel says AES Ohio customers should be refunded due to “excessive earnings” for the utility and the refund a state analysis says customers should receive. Read our story.
$32 million: Value of a new Trenton commercial and residential development where construction is expected to begin soon. Read our story.
Contact me: Thanks for reading. Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or at X. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues. Find me as well on my Facebook page.
Newsletter roundup:
When is Beggars Night in your community? We have you covered.
Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails: A first look.
Celebrating Halloween this weekend: There are ways to do that.
Basketball town: UD sells out fifth straight season.
One of the region’s largest solar arrays: Courtesy of Solvita and IGS Energy.
About the Author